CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Until Nov 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Applications Extended: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2026 registration deadline. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for CLAT 2026 is November 7, 2025. Earlier, the last date for candidates to apply for CLAT 2026 was October 31, 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications within the extended deadline.

CLAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held in December 2025. To appear for the exams, candidates must complete the registration and application process.

CLAT 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Application: Steps to Apply

The CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website until November 7, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to apply