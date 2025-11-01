WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Until Nov 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 1, 2025, 10:36 IST

The CLAT 2026 online application deadline has been extended to November 7, 2025. Candidates yet to apply for the CLAT 2026 entrance exams can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • CLAT 2026 application link available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • CLAT 2026 application last date extended to November 7, 2025
  • CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7, 2025

CLAT 2026 Applications Extended: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2026 registration deadline. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for CLAT 2026 is November 7, 2025. Earlier, the last date for candidates to apply for CLAT 2026 was October 31, 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications within the extended deadline.

CLAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held in December 2025. To appear for the exams, candidates must complete the registration and application process.

CLAT 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Application: Steps to Apply

The CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website until November 7, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Fill out the CLAT application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

