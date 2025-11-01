CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Until Nov 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Key Points
- CLAT 2026 application link available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- CLAT 2026 application last date extended to November 7, 2025
- CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7, 2025
CLAT 2026 Applications Extended: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2026 registration deadline. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for CLAT 2026 is November 7, 2025. Earlier, the last date for candidates to apply for CLAT 2026 was October 31, 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications within the extended deadline.
CLAT 2026 applications are available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held in December 2025. To appear for the exams, candidates must complete the registration and application process.
CLAT 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Application: Steps to Apply
The CLAT 2026 application link is available on the official website until November 7, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 registration link
Step 3: Enter the registration details
Step 4: Fill out the CLAT application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card Today, Download at aiimsexams.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation