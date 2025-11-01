WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card Today, Download at aiimsexams.ac.in

Nov 1, 2025, 09:20 IST

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card will be released on the official website today, November 1. Candidates appearing for the INI CET Exam scheduled for November 9, 2025, can click on the direct link here to download the hall ticket. 

Key Points

  • AIIMS INI CET January 2026 session exam to be held on November 9, 2025
  • Download the November 2025 admit card using login ID and password
  • AIIMS INI CET January 2026 admit card link at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 session admit card today, November 1, 2025. The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have applied for the January 2026 session of AIIMS INI CET exams can visit the official website to download the admit card.

To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the AIIMS INI CET login ID and password. AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

The link to download the INI CET admit card will be available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the INI CET January 2026 admit card will also be available here.

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download INI CET January 2026 Admit Card

To download the INI CET January 2026 admit card, candidates are required to visit the website and enter their login credentials. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Scroll to Academic Courses and click on the Postgraduate course

Step 3: Click on INI CET Exam option

Step 4: Click on INI CET January 2026 Admit Card Link

Step 5: Enter the login ID and password

Step 6: The INI CET admit card for the November 2025 exam will be displayed

Step 7: Download the hall ticket for further reference

