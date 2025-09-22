Punjab Police Constable Revised Result 2025 Released, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. As per the notification released, pursuant to the reassessment and the modifications outlined in the corrigendum dated 19-09-2025, the organisation has released the lists of extra candidates being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). All those candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025 for Constable posts can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 on the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 Download

Candidates can check the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 pdf which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. You can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 directly through the link given below-