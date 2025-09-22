Punjab Police Constable Revised Result 2025 Released, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. As per the notification released, pursuant to the reassessment and the modifications outlined in the corrigendum dated 19-09-2025, the organisation has released the lists of extra candidates being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). All those candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025 for Constable posts can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 on the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in.
Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 Download
Candidates can check the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 pdf which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. You can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 directly through the link given below-
Punjab Police Result 2025: Overview
It is noted that earlier the Punjab Police has released the result for 1,746 constable vacancies in the District and Armed Cadre. Pursuant to the reassessment and the modifications outlined in the corrigendum dated 19-09-2025, extra candidates are being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). Please refer revised category wise cut off for more information. Check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Punjab Police Department
|
Name of the Post
|
Constable
|
Number of vacancies
|
1,746
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)/ Document Verification
|
Official Website
What's Next After Punjab Police Revised Result 2025
As per the selection process, All those candidates declared successful in the Punjab Police Result 2025 will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Candidates will have to qulify in the various round of Physical Screening Test and appear for differenet events as mentioned in the notification.
