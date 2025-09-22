IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Police Constable Revised Result 2025 Released, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 22, 2025, 17:04 IST

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. Candidates can check the list of extra candidates being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 here
Get all details about Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 here

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the Constable posts on its official website. As per the notification released, pursuant to the reassessment and the modifications outlined in the corrigendum dated 19-09-2025, the organisation has released the lists of extra candidates being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). All those candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025 for Constable posts can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 on the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 Download

Candidates can check the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 pdf which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. You can download the Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

Punjab Police Revised Result 2025 Download Link 

 

Punjab Police Result 2025: Overview

It is noted that earlier the Punjab Police has released the result for 1,746 constable vacancies in the District and Armed Cadre. Pursuant to the reassessment and the modifications outlined in the corrigendum dated 19-09-2025, extra candidates are being called for Stage II examination (PST PMT). Please refer revised category wise cut off for more information. Check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights

Name of the Exam Body

Punjab Police Department

Name of the Post

Constable

Number of vacancies

1,746

Selection Process

Computer Based Test/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)/ Document Verification

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

What's Next After Punjab Police Revised Result 2025

As per the selection process, All those candidates declared successful in the Punjab Police Result 2025 will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Candidates will have to qulify in the various round of Physical Screening Test and appear for differenet events as mentioned in the notification. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News