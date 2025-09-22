IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Most Important Odisha Police SI GK Questions 2025 with Answers

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 22, 2025, 17:01 IST

Odisha Police SI GK Questions: The Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 will be held on 5th and 6th October. The GK section is crucial for selection as it covers Odisha, India, and world knowledge. This article provides important topics, solved Odisha Police SI GK Questions, a downloadable PDF, and preparation tips.

Odisha Police SI GK Questions 2025
Odisha Police SI GK Questions 2025

Odisha Police SI GK Questions: The Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam 2025 is scheduled for 5th and 6th October. The General Knowledge (GK) section is very important among all sections. The GK section tests your knowledge about Odisha, India, and the world, and also measures speed and accuracy of candidates. Candidates should prepare well for the GK section to score higher and increase their chances of selection.

This article provides important topics, sample questions, a PDF link for practice, and preparation tips to help candidates succeed in the GK section. 

Odisha Police SI GK Questions Important Topics

The Odisha Police SI GK Questions cover a wide range of topics, including Odisha-specific facts, national and international events, history, geography, polity, economy, and science. Candidates must understand the pattern and foucus on frequently asked topics. The following are some important areas:

  • Odisha State Facts: Capitals, districts, rivers, festivals, and famous personalities.

  • Current Affairs: State, national, and international events from the last year.

  • Indian History: Freedom struggle, important leaders, and events.

  • Indian Polity: Constitution, rights, government structure, and judiciary.

  • Geography: Physical features, rivers, mountains, climate, and resources.

  • Economy: Government schemes, budget, and key statistics.

Odisha Police SI GK Questions with Answers 

Candidates preparing for the Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 should practice GK questions regularly. These Odisha Police SI GK Questions cover state facts, current affairs, history, geography, and important personalities for better preparation. The following are some sample Odisha Police SI GK Questions to help candidates practice:

Q1. What is the capital of Odisha?

a) Cuttack

b) Bhubaneswar

c) Puri

d) Rourkela

Answer: b) Bhubaneswar

Q2. Who was the first Chief Minister of Odisha?

a) Nabakrushna Choudhury

b) Harekrushna Mahatab

c) Biju Patnaik

d) Janaki Ballabh Patnaik

Answer: b) Harekrushna Mahatab

Q3. Which river is called the lifeline of Odisha?

a) Mahanadi

b) Brahmani

c) Baitarani

d) Subarnarekha

Answer: a) Mahanadi

Q4. Which festival is celebrated as Rath Yatra in Odisha?

a) Diwali

b) Holi

c) Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

d) Durga Puja

Answer: c) Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

Q5. Who became the President of India in 2022?

a) Droupadi Murmu

b) Ram Nath Kovind

c) Pratibha Patil

d) Pranab Mukherjee

Answer: a) Droupadi Murmu

Q6. Which UNESCO World Heritage Site is in Odisha?

a) Taj Mahal

b) Konark Sun Temple

c) Qutub Minar

d) Red Fort

Answer: b) Konark Sun Temple

Q7. Which city is known as the Silver City of Odisha?

a) Cuttack

b) Bhubaneswar

c) Rourkela

d) Puri

Answer: a) Cuttack

Q8. The Hirakud Dam is built on which river?

a) Brahmani

b) Mahanadi

c) Baitarani

d) Subarnarekha

Answer: b) Mahanadi

Q9. Which dance form is classical and originates from Odisha?

a) Bharatnatyam

b) Kathak

c) Odissi

d) Kuchipudi

Answer: c) Odissi

Q10. Who was Biju Patnaik?

a) Freedom fighter and politician

b) Scientist

c) Poet

d) Actor

Answer: a) Freedom fighter and politician

Q11. Which is the largest district by area in Odisha?

a) Ganjam

b) Kalahandi

c) Sundergarh

d) Koraput

Answer: a) Ganjam

Q12. Which river flows through Cuttack city?

a) Brahmani

b) Mahanadi

c) Baitarani

d) Subarnarekha

Answer: b) Mahanadi

Q13. Puri is famous for which temple?

a) Sun Temple

b) Jagannath Temple

c) Konark Temple

d) Lingaraj Temple

Answer: b) Jagannath Temple

Q14. Which festival celebrates womanhood in Odisha?

a) Raja

b) Holi

c) Diwali

d) Durga Puja

Answer: a) Raja

Q15. Which wildlife sanctuary is in Odisha?

a) Simlipal National Park

b) Kaziranga National Park

c) Gir National Park

d) Sundarbans

Answer: a) Simlipal National Park

Q16. Who wrote “Radhanath Ray” poems?

a) Fakir Mohan Senapati

b) Radhanath Ray

c) Gangadhar Meher

d) Upendra Bhanja

Answer: b) Radhanath Ray

Q17. What is the official language of Odisha?

a) Hindi

b) Bengali

c) Odia

d) Telugu

Answer: c) Odia

Q18. Which sea is located to the east of Odisha?

a) Arabian Sea

b) Bay of Bengal

c) Indian Ocean

d) Red Sea

Answer: b) Bay of Bengal

Q19. Which port is the major seaport of Odisha?

a) Paradip Port

b) Chennai Port

c) Mumbai Port

d) Kolkata Port

Answer: a) Paradip Port

Q20. Which hill station is in Odisha?

a) Deomali

b) Shimla

c) Ooty

d) Darjeeling

Answer: a) Deomali

Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF

Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF includes solved examples, previous year questions, and practice exercises. Candidates can revise daily, track progress, and identify weak areas efficiently. Candidates can download the PDF below to practice offline and improve accuracy under time-bound conditions. It is crucial for exam success.

Click Here to Download Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF

How to Prepare for Odisha Police SI GK Section?

The following are the tips to score high in Odisha Police SI GK:

  1. Read newspapers, official websites, and trusted sources for Odisha, national, and international news.

  2. Learn rivers, cities, festivals, heritage sites, and famous personalities.

  3. Solve previous year questions, sample papers, and mock tests.

  4. Practice questions with a timer to improve speed.

  5. Revise important facts, dates, and figures regularly to remember them in the exam.

