Most Important Odisha Police SI GK Questions 2025 with Answers

Odisha Police SI GK Questions: The Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam 2025 is scheduled for 5th and 6th October. The General Knowledge (GK) section is very important among all sections. The GK section tests your knowledge about Odisha, India, and the world, and also measures speed and accuracy of candidates. Candidates should prepare well for the GK section to score higher and increase their chances of selection.
This article provides important topics, sample questions, a PDF link for practice, and preparation tips to help candidates succeed in the GK section.
Odisha Police SI GK Questions Important Topics
The Odisha Police SI GK Questions cover a wide range of topics, including Odisha-specific facts, national and international events, history, geography, polity, economy, and science. Candidates must understand the pattern and foucus on frequently asked topics. The following are some important areas:
Odisha State Facts: Capitals, districts, rivers, festivals, and famous personalities.
Current Affairs: State, national, and international events from the last year.
Indian History: Freedom struggle, important leaders, and events.
Indian Polity: Constitution, rights, government structure, and judiciary.
Geography: Physical features, rivers, mountains, climate, and resources.
Economy: Government schemes, budget, and key statistics.
Odisha Police SI GK Questions with Answers
Candidates preparing for the Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 should practice GK questions regularly. These Odisha Police SI GK Questions cover state facts, current affairs, history, geography, and important personalities for better preparation. The following are some sample Odisha Police SI GK Questions to help candidates practice:
Q1. What is the capital of Odisha?
a) Cuttack
b) Bhubaneswar
c) Puri
d) Rourkela
Answer: b) Bhubaneswar
Q2. Who was the first Chief Minister of Odisha?
a) Nabakrushna Choudhury
b) Harekrushna Mahatab
c) Biju Patnaik
d) Janaki Ballabh Patnaik
Answer: b) Harekrushna Mahatab
Q3. Which river is called the lifeline of Odisha?
a) Mahanadi
b) Brahmani
c) Baitarani
d) Subarnarekha
Answer: a) Mahanadi
Q4. Which festival is celebrated as Rath Yatra in Odisha?
a) Diwali
b) Holi
c) Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra
d) Durga Puja
Answer: c) Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra
Q5. Who became the President of India in 2022?
a) Droupadi Murmu
b) Ram Nath Kovind
c) Pratibha Patil
d) Pranab Mukherjee
Answer: a) Droupadi Murmu
Q6. Which UNESCO World Heritage Site is in Odisha?
a) Taj Mahal
b) Konark Sun Temple
c) Qutub Minar
d) Red Fort
Answer: b) Konark Sun Temple
Q7. Which city is known as the Silver City of Odisha?
a) Cuttack
b) Bhubaneswar
c) Rourkela
d) Puri
Answer: a) Cuttack
Q8. The Hirakud Dam is built on which river?
a) Brahmani
b) Mahanadi
c) Baitarani
d) Subarnarekha
Answer: b) Mahanadi
Q9. Which dance form is classical and originates from Odisha?
a) Bharatnatyam
b) Kathak
c) Odissi
d) Kuchipudi
Answer: c) Odissi
Q10. Who was Biju Patnaik?
a) Freedom fighter and politician
b) Scientist
c) Poet
d) Actor
Answer: a) Freedom fighter and politician
Q11. Which is the largest district by area in Odisha?
a) Ganjam
b) Kalahandi
c) Sundergarh
d) Koraput
Answer: a) Ganjam
Q12. Which river flows through Cuttack city?
a) Brahmani
b) Mahanadi
c) Baitarani
d) Subarnarekha
Answer: b) Mahanadi
Q13. Puri is famous for which temple?
a) Sun Temple
b) Jagannath Temple
c) Konark Temple
d) Lingaraj Temple
Answer: b) Jagannath Temple
Q14. Which festival celebrates womanhood in Odisha?
a) Raja
b) Holi
c) Diwali
d) Durga Puja
Answer: a) Raja
Q15. Which wildlife sanctuary is in Odisha?
a) Simlipal National Park
b) Kaziranga National Park
c) Gir National Park
d) Sundarbans
Answer: a) Simlipal National Park
Q16. Who wrote “Radhanath Ray” poems?
a) Fakir Mohan Senapati
b) Radhanath Ray
c) Gangadhar Meher
d) Upendra Bhanja
Answer: b) Radhanath Ray
Q17. What is the official language of Odisha?
a) Hindi
b) Bengali
c) Odia
d) Telugu
Answer: c) Odia
Q18. Which sea is located to the east of Odisha?
a) Arabian Sea
b) Bay of Bengal
c) Indian Ocean
d) Red Sea
Answer: b) Bay of Bengal
Q19. Which port is the major seaport of Odisha?
a) Paradip Port
b) Chennai Port
c) Mumbai Port
d) Kolkata Port
Answer: a) Paradip Port
Q20. Which hill station is in Odisha?
a) Deomali
b) Shimla
c) Ooty
d) Darjeeling
Answer: a) Deomali
Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF
Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF includes solved examples, previous year questions, and practice exercises. Candidates can revise daily, track progress, and identify weak areas efficiently. Candidates can download the PDF below to practice offline and improve accuracy under time-bound conditions. It is crucial for exam success.
Click Here to Download Odisha Police SI GK Questions PDF
How to Prepare for Odisha Police SI GK Section?
The following are the tips to score high in Odisha Police SI GK:
Read newspapers, official websites, and trusted sources for Odisha, national, and international news.
Learn rivers, cities, festivals, heritage sites, and famous personalities.
Solve previous year questions, sample papers, and mock tests.
Practice questions with a timer to improve speed.
Revise important facts, dates, and figures regularly to remember them in the exam.
