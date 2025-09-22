RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern, Download PDF

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus and exam structure for the Veterinary Officer post in the Animal Husbandry Department. The RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus is a vital resource to start the preparation for the written exam. The syllabus helps in understanding the demand of the exam and to prepare the strategy to approach the exam.

The RPSC Veterinary Officer selection process includes a Screening Test, Academic Merit, and Interview. The Screening Test includes two major sections: General Knowledge of Rajasthan, and the concerned Veterinary Science subject. The Written Test is objective type. The General Knowledge part consists of 40 questions and the Concerned subject consists of 110 questions totalling to 150 and the total marks are 150. Candidates must prepare both state-specific general knowledge and detailed veterinary science topics to succeed.