RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern, Download PDF

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus and exam structure for the Veterinary Officer post in the Animal Husbandry Department. The RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus is a vital resource to start the preparation for the written exam. The syllabus helps in understanding the demand of the exam and to prepare the strategy to approach the exam.
The RPSC Veterinary Officer selection process includes a Screening Test, Academic Merit, and Interview. The Screening Test includes two major sections: General Knowledge of Rajasthan, and the concerned Veterinary Science subject. The Written Test is objective type. The General Knowledge part consists of 40 questions and the Concerned subject consists of 110 questions totalling to 150 and the total marks are 150. Candidates must prepare both state-specific general knowledge and detailed veterinary science topics to succeed.
RPSC Veterinary Officer 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Written exam for 1100 Veterinary Officer posts. The written exam is objective-type (MCQ Based).
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Veterinary Officer, Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan
|
Total Vacancies
|
1100 posts
|
Selection Process
|
Screening Test + Academic Merit + Interview
|
Exam Type
|
Screening Test: Objective / MCQ type
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes, one-third mark penalty for wrong answers in Screening Test.
RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus PDF Download
The candidates who are preparing for the posts of Veterinary Officer in the Animal Husbandry Department can download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus from the link provided below:
RPSC Veterinary Officer General Knowledge of Rajasthan Syllabus
The Part A of the RPSC Veterinary Officer written test is the General Knowledge of Rajasthan. The key topics included in Part A are:
-
Dialects of the Rajasthani language; Literature of Rajasthani and folk literature
-
Religious life: Religious communities, saints, sects in Rajasthan; Folk deities
-
Performing arts: Classical music & dance, folk music and dance
-
History & Culture; Geography of the state; administrative divisions, heritage monuments etc. (implicit under the General Knowledge section).
RPSC Veterinary Officer Veterinary Science Syllabus
The Part B of the written test is concerned with the Veterinary Science subject. The
-
Livestock production systems across agro-climatic zones
-
Important breeds of domestic animals
-
Common farm management practices; Housing of animals; Feeding and general management of farm animals
-
Animal health: Diseases, prevention and care; general veterinary public health
-
Parasitology, Microbiology, Pathology etc. in veterinary context
-
Veterinary pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical practices (if applicable)
RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam Pattern 2025
The RPSC Veterinary Officer Written Exam included two parts: General Knowledge of Rajasthan (Part A) and Concerned Subject (Part B). The total time allotted for the written exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Check the details below:
|
RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam Pattern
|
Parts
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Part A
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|
40
|
40
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
Part B
|
Concerned Subject- Veterinary Science
|
110
|
110
|
TOTAL
|
150
|
150
