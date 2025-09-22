IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 22, 2025, 17:19 IST

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025: The RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025 is an important tool to qualify the RPSC Veterinary Officer written exam. Candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Officer posts can download the syllabus PDF from this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025
Download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus and exam structure for the Veterinary Officer post in the Animal Husbandry Department. The RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus is a vital resource to start the preparation for the written exam. The syllabus helps in understanding the demand of the exam and to prepare the strategy to approach the exam.

The RPSC Veterinary Officer selection process includes a Screening Test, Academic Merit, and Interview. The Screening Test includes two major sections: General Knowledge of Rajasthan, and the concerned Veterinary Science subject. The Written Test is objective type. The General Knowledge part consists of 40 questions and the Concerned subject consists of 110 questions totalling to 150 and the total marks are 150. Candidates must prepare both state-specific general knowledge and detailed veterinary science topics to succeed.

RPSC Veterinary Officer 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Written exam for 1100 Veterinary Officer posts. The written exam is objective-type (MCQ Based). 

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Veterinary Officer, Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan

Total Vacancies

1100 posts

Selection Process

Screening Test + Academic Merit + Interview

Exam Type

Screening Test: Objective / MCQ type

Negative Marking

Yes, one-third mark penalty for wrong answers in Screening Test.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus PDF Download

The candidates who are preparing for the posts of Veterinary Officer in the Animal Husbandry Department can download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus from the link provided below:

Download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Syllabus Here

RPSC Veterinary Officer General Knowledge of Rajasthan Syllabus

The Part A of the RPSC Veterinary Officer written test is the General Knowledge of Rajasthan. The key topics included in Part A are:

  • Dialects of the Rajasthani language; Literature of Rajasthani and folk literature

  • Religious life: Religious communities, saints, sects in Rajasthan; Folk deities

  • Performing arts: Classical music & dance, folk music and dance

  • History & Culture; Geography of the state; administrative divisions, heritage monuments etc. (implicit under the General Knowledge section).

RPSC Veterinary Officer Veterinary Science Syllabus

The Part B of the written test is concerned with the Veterinary Science subject. The 

  • Livestock production systems across agro-climatic zones

  • Important breeds of domestic animals

  • Common farm management practices; Housing of animals; Feeding and general management of farm animals

  • Animal health: Diseases, prevention and care; general veterinary public health

  • Parasitology, Microbiology, Pathology etc. in veterinary context

  • Veterinary pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical practices (if applicable)

Download the RPSC Veterinary Officer Notification 2025

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam Pattern 2025

The RPSC Veterinary Officer Written Exam included two parts: General Knowledge of Rajasthan (Part A) and Concerned Subject (Part B). The total time allotted  for the written exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Check the details below:

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam Pattern

Parts

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Duration

Part A 

General Knowledge of Rajasthan

40

40



2 hours and 30 minutes

Part B

Concerned Subject- Veterinary Science

110

110
 

TOTAL

150

150

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News