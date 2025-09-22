Kashmir University Result 2025 OUT at kashmiruniversity.net; Download UOK UG and PG Marksheet

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 22, 2025

UOK Result 2025 OUT: Kashmir University (KU) declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Kashmir University results 2025.

Kashmir University Result 2025
Kashmir University Result 2025

KU Result 2025: The University of Kashmir, commonly known as Kashmir University (KU), has recently released the semester/annual results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. Kashmir University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- kashmiruniversity.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOK Results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

University of Kashmir Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kashmir University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KU results on the official exam portal of the University- egov.uok.edu.in/results/. 

KU Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Kashmir University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- kashmiruniversity.net.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ segment 

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ segment

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number/Name/Registration Number

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

 

Kashmir University: Highlights

Kashmir University, located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1948. In the year 1969, it was divided into two Universities- the University of Kashmir at Srinagar and the University of Jammu at Jammu. 

This University offers courses in various departments like school of arts, languages and literature, school of business studies, faculty of dentistry, faculty of medicine, school of physical & mathematical sciences, school of earth & environmental sciences, school of unani & ayurvedic medicine, school of social sciences, school of education & behavioural sciences, school of law, school of biological sciences, school of applied sciences & technology, school of open learning, school of engineering.

Kashmir University: Highlights

University Name

Kashmir University 

Established

1948

Location

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

