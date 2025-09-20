RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
NIOS 2025 Theory Exam Datesheet Released, Download Timetable PDF at nios.ac.in

Sep 20, 2025, 15:01 IST

NIOS 2025 Theory exam datesheet released. Exams to be conducted from October 14 across designated exam centres. Check dcomplete datesheet, exam time details here. 

NIOS 2025 Theory Exam Datesheet Released
Key Points

  • NIOS 2025 theory exam datesheet released at nios.ac.in
  • NIOS 2025 theory exams for class 10 and 12 to begin on October 14
  • NIOS theory exam 2025 results likely to be declared in 7 weeks

NIOS 2025 Theory Exam Datesheet: The National Institute of Open School Learning (NIOS) has released the NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Theory Examinations 2025. Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exam 2025 is scheduled to begin from October 14, 2025. 

According to the schedule released, the exams will be held in two shifts for the Overseas exam centres and All India exam centres. Examinations for Overseas exam centres will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM while the exams in All India centres will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

NIOS Theory Exams 2025 - Datesheet (Abroad) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

NIOS Theory Exam 2025 - Datesheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

NIOS Theory Exam 2025 - Notification for Datesheet of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

Steps to Check to Download NIOS Date Sheet 2025

The NIOS Theory Exam 2025 PDF document is available on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the exam datesheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Notification section

Step 3: Click on the Datesheet (Abroad) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025' or 'Datesheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025' link

Step 4: The exam datesheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

NIOS Theory Exam 2025 Admit Card

According to the details available, the admit card for NIOS theory exam 2025 will be made available on the official website. To download the admi card candidates must visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in and login with the required credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centres. NIOS admit card 2025 will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam schedule
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Reporting time
  • Instructions for candidates

