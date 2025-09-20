NIOS 2025 Theory Exam Datesheet Released, Download Timetable PDF at nios.ac.in

NIOS 2025 Theory Exam Datesheet: The National Institute of Open School Learning (NIOS) has released the NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Theory Examinations 2025. Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exam 2025 is scheduled to begin from October 14, 2025.

According to the schedule released, the exams will be held in two shifts for the Overseas exam centres and All India exam centres. Examinations for Overseas exam centres will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM while the exams in All India centres will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

NIOS Theory Exams 2025 - Datesheet (Abroad) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025

NIOS Theory Exam 2025 - Datesheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025