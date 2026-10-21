Gold Price Today, October 21, 2026: What Are Indians Buying This Diwali? Check 3 Emerging Trends, Their Impact And State-wise Rates Across 20 Cities

Gold Price Today: India is now heading into the peak time when precious metals like gold and silver start getting expensive due to demand. This peak time means the nation is setting up its markets for Diwali, weddings and other regional festivals. Gold prices in India remain in focus on October 21, 2026. The peak buying trajectory will be highest just before Dhanteras, when Indians traditionally rush to buy gold. With prices hovering around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, consumers are reassessing their jewellery purchases and investment plans. With falling gold prices in India, all the market movements are right now influenced. These are influenced by international bullion prices, fluctuations in the Indian rupee, and expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

On the global front, gold prices are declining due to elevated crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. Despite whatever price bands, gold continues to hold cultural and financial significance for Indian households, particularly during festivals and weddings. Buyers are increasingly comparing city-wise rates, exploring lighter jewellery and considering gold coins as alternatives to heavier ornaments. Also Read: Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal Gold Price Today In India Across 20 Cities Gold prices can vary across Indian cities because of local bullion market quotations, transportation costs, jeweller pricing and other regional factors. On October 21, 2026, the indicative rates listed below provide a city-wise reference for consumers comparing 22-karat and 24-karat gold before making festive purchases.

State/Region City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi New Delhi ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Maharashtra Mumbai ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Maharashtra Pune ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi (Banaras) ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Uttar Pradesh Kanpur ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Tamil Nadu Chennai ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Karnataka Bengaluru ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Kerala Kochi ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 West Bengal Kolkata ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Telangana Hyderabad ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080 Gujarat Ahmedabad ₹1,33,950 ₹1,46,130 Gujarat Vadodara ₹1,33,950 ₹1,46,130 Rajasthan Jaipur ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Bihar Patna ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal ₹1,34,000 ₹1,46,180 Punjab Chandigarh ₹1,34,050 ₹1,46,230 Odisha Bhubaneswar ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,080

Note: These figures should be treated as indicative rather than independently verified live quotations. Buyers should confirm the day's rate with local jewellers before purchasing. The prices below exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Source-Good Returns Also Read: Gold Prices Today: From Diwali Shopping To The Dollar, What Makes Gold Rates Rise And Fall? What Are The Gold Buying Trends In India? 3 Key Changes Affecting Gold Price Growing Preference for Lightweight Jewellery When gold prices climb, does your jewellery budget grow too? Not necessarily! This brings down our analysis of how demand affects gold prices. When demand is higher, but the cost of the product is unaffordable for consumers, the customer and the market create an alternative option. Like sugar has jaggery, and tea has coffee. Similarly, people in the nation have also switched to lightweight jewellery in the last 6 months. High prices are encouraging buyers to rethink the weight and design of their purchases.

Instead of heavy necklaces and bangles, some consumers may choose lightweight chains, earrings and everyday ornaments. While the makers also charge extravagant making charges, lightweight jewellery saves consumers from that as well. These designs allow households to participate in festive traditions without stretching their budgets too far. This also brings in lightweight-karat jewellery trends in the market right now. People, and especially the younger generation who aspire to buy gold, are now also turning towards 9-karat and 18-karat gold jewellery. These are less expensive, do the job, and look trendy. The thing is, when the gold content reduces in the alloy, it is easier for the maker to design jewellery. These new trendy designs are also attracting a vast younger market these days. So, prices do matter, but the trends are shifting.

Gold Coins and Bars For Investment So, if you are planning to buy gold and invest on this Dhanteras, before choosing solid jewellery, think about the purpose. Gold coins and bars offer an alternative for buyers focused on investment rather than jewellery. Consumers may prefer 24-karat gold for its higher purity, but the final cost matters just as much as the purity. Premiums: Compare the additional costs charged over the gold's market price.

Applicable Taxes: Check the taxes applicable to your purchase.

Buyback Policies: Review the jeweller's terms for buying back gold coins and bars.

Resale Conditions: Understand the conditions and deductions that may apply when reselling gold.

Additional Costs: Remember, coins and bars may avoid jewellery making charges, but they are not necessarily free from other costs.