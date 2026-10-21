Gold Price Today, October 21, 2026: What Are Indians Buying This Diwali? Check 3 Emerging Trends, Their Impact And State-wise Rates Across 20 Cities
Gold Price Today: It remain in focus as India prepares for Diwali and Dhanteras. Check 22K and 24K gold rates across 20 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Chennai, and explore three emerging trends shaping jewellery purchases and gold investments.
Gold Price Today: India is now heading into the peak time when precious metals like gold and silver start getting expensive due to demand. This peak time means the nation is setting up its markets for Diwali, weddings and other regional festivals.
Gold prices in India remain in focus on October 21, 2026. The peak buying trajectory will be highest just before Dhanteras, when Indians traditionally rush to buy gold.
With prices hovering around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, consumers are reassessing their jewellery purchases and investment plans.
With falling gold prices in India, all the market movements are right now influenced. These are influenced by international bullion prices, fluctuations in the Indian rupee, and expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
On the global front, gold prices are declining due to elevated crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. Despite whatever price bands, gold continues to hold cultural and financial significance for Indian households, particularly during festivals and weddings.
Buyers are increasingly comparing city-wise rates, exploring lighter jewellery and considering gold coins as alternatives to heavier ornaments.
Also Read: Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal
Gold Price Today In India Across 20 Cities
Gold prices can vary across Indian cities because of local bullion market quotations, transportation costs, jeweller pricing and other regional factors.
On October 21, 2026, the indicative rates listed below provide a city-wise reference for consumers comparing 22-karat and 24-karat gold before making festive purchases.
|
State/Region
|
City
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi (Banaras)
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Kerala
|
Kochi
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vijayawada
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,33,950
|
₹1,46,130
|
Gujarat
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,33,950
|
₹1,46,130
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,34,000
|
₹1,46,180
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,34,050
|
₹1,46,230
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,080
Note: These figures should be treated as indicative rather than independently verified live quotations. Buyers should confirm the day's rate with local jewellers before purchasing. The prices below exclude 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Source-Good Returns
Also Read: Gold Prices Today: From Diwali Shopping To The Dollar, What Makes Gold Rates Rise And Fall?
What Are The Gold Buying Trends In India? 3 Key Changes Affecting Gold Price
Growing Preference for Lightweight Jewellery
When gold prices climb, does your jewellery budget grow too? Not necessarily! This brings down our analysis of how demand affects gold prices. When demand is higher, but the cost of the product is unaffordable for consumers, the customer and the market create an alternative option.
Like sugar has jaggery, and tea has coffee. Similarly, people in the nation have also switched to lightweight jewellery in the last 6 months. High prices are encouraging buyers to rethink the weight and design of their purchases.
Instead of heavy necklaces and bangles, some consumers may choose lightweight chains, earrings and everyday ornaments. While the makers also charge extravagant making charges, lightweight jewellery saves consumers from that as well.
These designs allow households to participate in festive traditions without stretching their budgets too far.
This also brings in lightweight-karat jewellery trends in the market right now. People, and especially the younger generation who aspire to buy gold, are now also turning towards 9-karat and 18-karat gold jewellery. These are less expensive, do the job, and look trendy.
The thing is, when the gold content reduces in the alloy, it is easier for the maker to design jewellery. These new trendy designs are also attracting a vast younger market these days.
So, prices do matter, but the trends are shifting.
Gold Coins and Bars For Investment
So, if you are planning to buy gold and invest on this Dhanteras, before choosing solid jewellery, think about the purpose.
Gold coins and bars offer an alternative for buyers focused on investment rather than jewellery. Consumers may prefer 24-karat gold for its higher purity, but the final cost matters just as much as the purity.
- Premiums: Compare the additional costs charged over the gold's market price.
- Applicable Taxes: Check the taxes applicable to your purchase.
- Buyback Policies: Review the jeweller's terms for buying back gold coins and bars.
- Resale Conditions: Understand the conditions and deductions that may apply when reselling gold.
- Additional Costs: Remember, coins and bars may avoid jewellery making charges, but they are not necessarily free from other costs.
Greater Attention to Digital Gold and ETFs
What if you want to invest in gold without storing it in a locker? Digital gold and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer alternatives to holding physical jewellery or bullion.
Digital gold platforms may allow small, fractional purchases, while ETFs provide market-linked gold exposure, all through the stock market.
- Product Structure: Gold ETFs and digital gold operate under different structures.
- Costs and Risks: Compare the charges and risks associated with each investment option.
- Regulatory Framework: Gold ETFs operate within the regulated securities market, whereas digital gold has a different regulatory framework.
- Liquidity and Storage: Check how easily you can sell your investment and understand the storage arrangements.
- Investor Protection: Review the applicable investor protections before investing.
- Key Takeaway: Understand the product before following the trend.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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