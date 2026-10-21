BHEL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins For 660 Artisan Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

BHEL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: BHEL has started the online application for Artisan Recruitment 2026 today, October 21, 2026. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is hiring 660 Artisan Grade IV staff in seven trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The posts are in its manufacturing units across India under Advertisement No. 01/2026. Candidates with Class 10, ITI (NTC), and NAC in the relevant trade can apply online at careers.bhel.in. The last date to apply online is November 18, 2026. The Computer-Based Test is planned for December 2026. Read the detailed notification carefully and apply before the last date. This is a great chance for ITI holders to get a stable government job in a leading PSU.

BHEL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: