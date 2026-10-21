BHEL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins For 660 Artisan Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
BHEL Recruitment 2026: BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 has started on October 21, 2026, on its official website, careers.bhel.in. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 18, 2026. Check this article to get the online link and more.
Key Points
- BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 applications began on October 21, 2026.
- Hiring 660 Artisan Grade IV staff across seven specific trades.
- Apply online by November 18, 2026; CBT planned for December 2026.
BHEL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: BHEL has started the online application for Artisan Recruitment 2026 today, October 21, 2026. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is hiring 660 Artisan Grade IV staff in seven trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The posts are in its manufacturing units across India under Advertisement No. 01/2026. Candidates with Class 10, ITI (NTC), and NAC in the relevant trade can apply online at careers.bhel.in. The last date to apply online is November 18, 2026. The Computer-Based Test is planned for December 2026. Read the detailed notification carefully and apply before the last date. This is a great chance for ITI holders to get a stable government job in a leading PSU.
BHEL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
|
Post Name
|
Artisan Grade – IV
|
Advt. No.
|
01/2026
|
Total Vacancy
|
660
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 29,500 – Rs. 65,000
|
Notification Date
|
October 2026
|
Category
|
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026
|
Official Website
|
careers.bhel.in
Check: BHEL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 660 Artisan Posts
BHEL Recruitment 2026 Artisan Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet BHEL's educational and age criteria for Artisan Grade IV. Check the complete eligibility criteria listed below:
Educational Qualification
-
Candidates must be qualified with Class 10
-
National Trade Certificate (NTC/ITI) in the relevant trade
-
National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the same trade
Minimum Marks (in both NTC/ITI and NAC)
-
General / EWS / OBC (NCL): Minimum 60% marks in both NTC/ITI and NAC.
-
SC / ST Candidates: Minimum 55% marks in both NTC/ITI and NAC.
Upper Age Limit (as on 1 October 2026)
-
General/EWS: 27 years
-
OBC (NCL): 30 years
-
SC/ST: 32 years
-
Other relaxations apply as per BHEL rules
Other Conditions
-
The qualification must be in the same trade the candidate applies for.
-
A candidate can apply for only one manufacturing unit.
BHEL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
BHEL has started the application process for BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 on October 21, 2026, on its official website, careers.bhel.in. Candidates who want to apply can apply before the last date, i.e., November 18, 2026. Check the direct apply online link given below:
|
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026
How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply only online through the BHEL careers portal. Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for BHEL Recruitment 2026:
-
Go to the official BHEL careers website, careers.bhel.in.
-
Open the notification for Artisan Recruitment 2027 (Advt. No. 01/2026).
-
Read the detailed notification carefully, including eligibility, trades, and unit-wise vacancies.
-
Click the Apply Online link and register with your basic details.
-
Fill in your personal, educational (Class 10, ITI/NTC, NAC), and other details.
-
Choose your trade and one manufacturing unit. Only one trade and one unit are allowed.
-
Upload the required documents, such as your ITI/NTC and NAC certificates and mark sheets, and proof of date of birth (Class 10 certificate).
-
Pay the application fee if it applies. The fee has not been confirmed in the sources I found.
-
Check all details, submit the form, and save a printout of the application.
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The selection process for BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 includes the following stages:
-
Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
-
Skill Test
-
Document Verification
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com