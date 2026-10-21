UGC NET December Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Dates & Latest Updates
UGC NET December Exam Date 2026: The NTA has announced the new exam date for the UGC NET December session 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who are going to appear for the December exam can check the revised and other major changes announced by the NTA in this article.
Key Points
- The UGC NET December 2026 exam will be held on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 21 December 2026.
- Candidates can download the city slip from 23 November 2026 and admit card from 07 December 2026.
- NTA introduced changes to city preferences and late fee structure in the new bulletin.
UGC NET December Exam Date 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December session exam on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 December 2026. The exam dates have been revised with the release of the notice which announces some changes and updates in the UGC NET December information bulletin. As per the notice, the exam dates have been revised, the exam city slip release date and admit card release date are also clearly stated in the information bulletin i.e. the candidates will be able to download the acuity slip from 23 November and admit card from 07 December onwards. Likewise, there are many amendments and modifications that have been introduced in the new bulletin.
UGC NET December Exam Date 2026 OUT
With the release of the official notification of UGC NET December 2026, the NTA has announced the exam dates to be 14-19 December 2026; buffer dates 20-21 December 2026. The new notice mentions that the exam will be conducted in online mode on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 December 2026. Therefore, the candidates should prepare themselves accordingly.
Major Changes in UGC NET December 2026
The NTA has released a public notice announcing a series of changes in the official information bulletin or notification. The candidates who have applied or are planning to apply for the examination should once go through these changes.
1. City Preferences
Previously, while filling in the online application form, candidates should select four convenient cities from the list as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of priority. The choice of centre cities will be limited to the State of permanent address or State of present address only.
However, as per the new notice, where fewer than four examination cities are available for selection in the candidate's address State/UT of permanent or present address, the candidate may select from the available cities displayed to the candidates. Eligible candidates may revise their preferences during the correction window.
2. City Intimation and Admit Card Dates
The initial UGC NET December notification 2026 does not clearly state the release date for the UGC NET city slip and admit card release. The new information bulletin mentions both these dates.
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Exam City Slip Release Date: 23 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Date: 07 December 2026
3. UGC NET Exam Dates 2026
Earlier, the UGC NET December exam 2026 was scheduled to be held between 14-19 December 2026 with a buffer date of 20-21 December. Now, the new bulletin mentions the exam to be held on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 December 2026.
4. Late Fee Modification
Earlier, the applicants can "Late Submission of online application Form with Late Fee Rs. 500/-". But now, they have to pay Rs. 500 as an additional late fee over and above the applicable category-wise examination fee, and it applies uniformly.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.