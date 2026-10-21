UGC NET December Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Dates & Latest Updates

Key Points The UGC NET December 2026 exam will be held on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 21 December 2026.

Candidates can download the city slip from 23 November 2026 and admit card from 07 December 2026.

NTA introduced changes to city preferences and late fee structure in the new bulletin.

UGC NET December Exam Date 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December session exam on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 December 2026. The exam dates have been revised with the release of the notice which announces some changes and updates in the UGC NET December information bulletin. As per the notice, the exam dates have been revised, the exam city slip release date and admit card release date are also clearly stated in the information bulletin i.e. the candidates will be able to download the acuity slip from 23 November and admit card from 07 December onwards. Likewise, there are many amendments and modifications that have been introduced in the new bulletin. UGC NET December Exam Date 2026 OUT With the release of the official notification of UGC NET December 2026, the NTA has announced the exam dates to be 14-19 December 2026; buffer dates 20-21 December 2026. The new notice mentions that the exam will be conducted in online mode on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 December 2026. Therefore, the candidates should prepare themselves accordingly.

Major Changes in UGC NET December 2026 The NTA has released a public notice announcing a series of changes in the official information bulletin or notification. The candidates who have applied or are planning to apply for the examination should once go through these changes. 1. City Preferences Previously, while filling in the online application form, candidates should select four convenient cities from the list as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of priority. The choice of centre cities will be limited to the State of permanent address or State of present address only. However, as per the new notice, where fewer than four examination cities are available for selection in the candidate's address State/UT of permanent or present address, the candidate may select from the available cities displayed to the candidates. Eligible candidates may revise their preferences during the correction window.