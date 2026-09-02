Which Ocean Was Named After India?
The Indian Ocean is the only ocean in the world named after a country. Know why the Indian Ocean got its name, where it is located, its size and important geographical facts.
The world has five major oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern and Arctic oceans. Among them, the Indian Ocean has a unique name because it is named after India. The Indian Ocean lies mainly south of Asia. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Ocean Is Named After India?
The ocean named after India is Indian Ocean. It was named after India because of India’s important geographical position and long historical connection with the ocean. India has a long coastline along the Indian Ocean.
Where Is the Indian Ocean Located?
The Indian Ocean is located between several major land areas. Asia lies mainly to the north. Africa lies to the west. Australia lies to the east. The Southern Ocean lies towards the south. India is located along the northern part of the Indian Ocean and has a major geographical connection with it.
How Large Is the Indian Ocean?
The Indian Ocean is generally considered the third-largest ocean in the world. The Indian Ocean covers approximately 70.56 million square kilometres.
|Ocean
|Rank by Size
|Pacific Ocean
|1
|Atlantic Ocean
|2
|Indian Ocean
|3
|Southern Ocean
|4
|Arctic Ocean
|5
Which Countries Border the Indian Ocean?
Many countries have coastlines along the Indian Ocean or its connected seas. Some major countries include India, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya, Somalia and Oman.
Which Major Seas Are Connected to the Indian Ocean?
The Indian Ocean includes or connects with several important seas and water bodies like Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Red Sea qnd Persian Gulf. The Arabian Sea lies to the west of India, while the Bay of Bengal lies to the east.
Why Is the Indian Ocean Important?
The Indian Ocean is one of the world’s most important waterways. It connects Asia, Africa and Australia. Major international shipping routes pass through it. It is important hub for global trade.
Indian Ocean
|Ocean
|Rank by Size
|Pacific Ocean
|1
|Atlantic Ocean
|2
|Indian Ocean
|3
|Southern Ocean
|4
|Arctic Ocean
|5
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.