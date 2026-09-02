Which Ocean Was Named After India?

The world has five major oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern and Arctic oceans. Among them, the Indian Ocean has a unique name because it is named after India. The Indian Ocean lies mainly south of Asia. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Ocean Is Named After India?

The ocean named after India is Indian Ocean. It was named after India because of India’s important geographical position and long historical connection with the ocean. India has a long coastline along the Indian Ocean.

Where Is the Indian Ocean Located?

The Indian Ocean is located between several major land areas. Asia lies mainly to the north. Africa lies to the west. Australia lies to the east. The Southern Ocean lies towards the south. India is located along the northern part of the Indian Ocean and has a major geographical connection with it.