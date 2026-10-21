ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT, Apply Online Begins at apps.shar.gov.in for 97 Vacancies

Key Points ISRO SDSC SHAR announces 97 vacancies for technical, scientific, and other posts.

Notification released Oct 19, 2026; online applications close Nov 9, 2026.

Qualifications from 10th pass to PG; apply online at apps.shar.gov.in.

ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Department of Space, Government of India, has released an official notification for recruitment to 97 vacancies across various posts like technical, scientific, medical, driving, and other posts. This government job hiring process is offering job opportunities for candidates with qualifications from 10th pass and ITI to diploma, graduation, and postgraduate degrees. The official notification was published on October 19, 2026, and the online application process will close on November 9, 2026. The recruitment process is being conducted under the advertisement number SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026. ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the recruitment notification for the ISRO SDSC SHAR 2026 on October 19, 2026. The notification has been released on the official website of ISRO, i.e., www.isro.gov.in. The recruitment notification includes vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and pay scale. Given below is the direct link to the official recruitment notification for ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2026:-

ISRO SDSC SHAR Notification 2026 Notification PDF ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Link Candidates who are interested in applying to the ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2026 will have to apply through the official website, i.e., apps.shar.gov.in. Candidates are advised to read the complete eligibility criteria and required documents list that will be asked during the application submission process. If the candidate is applying for the first time, they will have to register first, and if the candidate has already registered, they can log in using their login credentials, such as the email ID or phone number and password. ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Direct Link Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check How to Apply Online for ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026?

Interested candidates who want to apply for the ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2026 can use the simple steps given below to apply online on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their important certificates, signature, photograph, and other documents ready. Visit the official website of SDSC SHAR, i.e., apps.shar.gov.in

Look for the advertisement number SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026 on the homepage of the official website.

Read the complete notification carefully and check if the candidate meets the eligibility criteria for the desired post.

Complete the registration process using the updated mobile number or email address and password.

Using the generated registration number, fill out the application form.

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents, photograph, and signature as asked and prescribed.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download and keep it safe for future use.

ISRO SDSC SHAR Application Fee 2026 Candidates who will apply for this recruitment process will have to pay an application fee to submit their application form. The application fee is different for each post and category. Given below are the post codes, application fee, and the refund provisions for the ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2026:- Post Code Refund Provisions Application Fee 07 to 15 Full refund will be available to eligible candidates from the female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ESM categories.

Rs. 500 refund for other candidates after the written exam. Rs. 750 16 to 30 Full refund will be available to eligible candidates from the female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ESM categories.

Rs. 400 refund to other candidates after the written exam. Rs. 500 What is the selection process for the ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026?

The selection process for the ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment will differ from post to post. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will then have to appear for a skill test, physical test, and other selection processes as required. The selection process for the ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment process 2026 includes:- Written Exam or Computer-Based Test:- Candidates will be evaluated based on the marks obtained in the exam for their respective posts.

Skill Test:- Relevant candidates may need to show their technical, scientific, library, nursing, trade, or driving skills, depending on the posts.

PET and Medical Exam:- Candidates applying for the Fireman A posts will have to qualify the prescribed physical and medical test.

Document Verification:- Shortlisted candidates must produce the required educational certificates and identity documents, category certificates, and other supporting documents.