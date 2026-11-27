Found in a Basement in 1816, This Rare Taj Mahal Marble Slab Heads to £30,000 UK Auction
An intricate floral-patterned marble slab collected from the Taj Mahal in 1816 by East India Company officer Colonel Pownoll Phipps will be auctioned in London on December 9. Held by his family for over two centuries, the pietra dura panel carries an estimate of up to £30,000.
A 210 year old floral patterned Taj Mahal marble slab is set for a high-profile UK auction on December 9 2026. The marble measures 55.8 cm by 45.2 cm.
The rectangular panel was collected in 1816 by East India Company officer Colonel Pownoll Phipps. Auction house Lyon and Turnbull has listed Lot 127 under its Islamic and Indian Art sale with an estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 (₹24 lakh to ₹36 lakh).
"It is a privilege to offer a piece with such a comprehensive history," said department head Kristina Sanne.
Read more about how a marble piece from one of the seven wonders of the world reached London, was found in a basement, and ended up in a mega auction hereon.
How the Taj Mahal Marble Slab Reached Britain in 1816?
Colonel Pownoll Phipps served as the superintendent of building repairs in Agra before transferring to Calcutta in 1816. His son’s 1894 memoirs specify that Phipps found two spare marble panels inside a basement chamber, or souterrain, beneath the Taj Mahal.
He believed the stones were leftover spares meant for monument repairs and took them home to England in 1823.
Ironically, Phipps was known for protecting the mausoleum from colonial souvenir hunters. Records also note that he once stopped a British woman from prying semi-precious stones out of the monument with a steel fork.
Taj Mahal Marble’s Provenance Documents
The slab remained privately held by Phipps’s descendants for over two centuries. To verify its origin, the auction lot includes rare historical records alongside the stone:
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Vintage Photograph: An early black-and-white print of the Taj Mahal.
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Family Records: A letter printed by Colonel Phipps’s grandson documenting the piece.
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Royal Correspondence: A handwritten letter from the Marquess of Bath.
When is the UK Auction Featuring Taj Mahal Marble?
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Auction Attribute
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Official Listing Details
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Auction House
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Lyon & Turnbull (London and Online)
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Sale Event
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Islamic and Indian Art (Lot 127)
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Auction Date
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December 9, 2026
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Dimensions
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55.8 cm x 45.2 cm x 3 cm
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Estimated Price
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£20,000 – £30,000
(₹24 lakh – ₹36 lakh)
History of Pietra Dura and Mughal Architecture
This artefact highlights Pietra Dura (Parchin Kari), the signature inlay technique of Mughal architecture.
Artisans cut and fit polished, flattened semi-precious stones, such as agate, jasper, and chalcedony, into carved marble sockets.
Auction notes confirm that this slab’s floral border matches the upper edge of Emperor Shah Jahan’s cenotaph inside the Taj Mahal.
A corresponding watercolour commissioned by Phipps in the early 19th century is currently preserved at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
What This Sale Means for Heritage Collectors
The December 9 auction offers collectors a rare, documented link to 17th-century Mughal craftsmanship and early colonial conservation history.
As bidding opens in London, the sale will test global market demand for provenance-backed artefacts tied directly to India’s most famous monument.
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