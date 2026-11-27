A 210 year old floral patterned Taj Mahal marble slab is set for a high-profile UK auction on December 9 2026. The marble measures 55.8 cm by 45.2 cm.

The rectangular panel was collected in 1816 by East India Company officer Colonel Pownoll Phipps. Auction house Lyon and Turnbull has listed Lot 127 under its Islamic and Indian Art sale with an estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 (₹24 lakh to ₹36 lakh).

"It is a privilege to offer a piece with such a comprehensive history," said department head Kristina Sanne.

Read more about how a marble piece from one of the seven wonders of the world reached London, was found in a basement, and ended up in a mega auction hereon.

How the Taj Mahal Marble Slab Reached Britain in 1816?

Colonel Pownoll Phipps served as the superintendent of building repairs in Agra before transferring to Calcutta in 1816. His son’s 1894 memoirs specify that Phipps found two spare marble panels inside a basement chamber, or souterrain, beneath the Taj Mahal.