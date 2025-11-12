WBP Constable Exam Date 2025 Announced: Written Test on 30 Nov for 11,749 Vacancies

WBP Constable Exam Date 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam date for the WBP Constable and Lady Constable posts. As per the latest announcement, the written examination will be held on 30th November 2025. This year’s recruitment drive is one of the biggest in the state, with a total of 11,749 vacancies announced by WBPRB. All candidates are advised to check the official notification for important details such as the exam schedule, admit card release date, and exam-day instructions. Reviewing these details carefully will help ensure smooth preparation and hassle-free participation in the WB Police Constable Exam 2025. WBP Constable Exam Date 2025 The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially confirmed that the WBP Constable and Lady Constable written exam will be held on 30th November 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBPRB website for the latest updates regarding the admit card release, exam centre details, and exam-day guidelines. Keeping track of these announcements will help applicants stay well-prepared, avoid last-minute confusion, and ensure they fulfil all exam-related requirements on time. WB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Overview The West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025 is one of the biggest recruitment drives in the state, with a total of 11,749 vacancies announced for Constable and Lady Constable posts. It is conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). This exam offers a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the state police force. Below is a detailed overview of the WBP Constable Exam 2025: Particulars Details Recruitment Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constable & Lady Constable Notification Year 2024 Cycle Total Vacancies 11,749 Exam Type Written Examination Exam Date 30th November 2025 Official Website wbpolice.gov.in

WBP Constable Exam Timings 2025 The WBP Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on 30th November 2025 and will be conducted for a total duration of 1 hour (60 minutes). Candidates must carefully check their individual admit cards for the exact reporting time, shift details, and exam timing, as these may differ based on the assigned exam centre and batch. Check details in the table below: Details Information Exam Date 30th November 2025 Exam Duration 1 hour (60 minutes) Reporting & Commencement Time Mentioned individually on each candidate’s admit card WB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for the written examination under the West Bengal Police – 2024 (CONS._WBP_24) recruitment cycle. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on 30th November 2025 (Sunday) can now download their admit card/hall ticket from the official websites, https://prb.wb.gov.in or https://wbpolice.gov.in.

Applicants must carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof, to the examination centre. It is also advised to verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket, such as exam date, centre, reporting time, and instructions, to ensure a smooth exam-day experience. WB Police Constable Vacancy 2025 The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced a total of 11,749 vacancies for Constable and Lady Constable posts under the 2024 recruitment cycle. This large-scale recruitment offers a major opportunity for candidates aiming to join the West Bengal Police force. Below is the detailed category-wise vacancy distribution: Category WB Police Constable Vacancy Male 8,212 Female 3,537 Total 11,749 Also Check: WBP Constable Salary 2025

