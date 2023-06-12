Teams With Most ICC Trophies: Check the List of Cricket Teams With Most ICC Tournament Wins In History

Cricket is one of the most watched and played sports in the world. It doesn’t have much recognition in Europe or South America but is the most popular sport in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, some of the most populous countries in the world.

Cricket originated in England and is also a beloved sport in former British Empire dominions New Zealand and Australia. Cricket is growing in popularity, and with 2.5 billion fans around the world, it’s the second most viewed sport in the world.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the global governing body for cricket and is responsible for administrating the game and organising playing events. The ICC tournaments are considered the most prestigious in cricket, and teams strive to lift the trophies. But so far, only a handful of teams have managed to accomplish the feat, and few have won more than two ICC tournaments.

Today, we take a look at the list of teams with the most ICC trophies to their name.

ICC Tournaments in Cricket

The ICC organises four major cricket tournaments: the World Test Championship, the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. These are considered the biggest and most important cricket tournaments in the world and countries make significant efforts to triumph.

Among all the 104 member countries in the ICC, which includes 12 full members and 92 associate members, only a few have tasted the glory of lifting an IPL trophy. You can check the full list of teams with the most ICC tournament wins below along with related statistics.

Teams with Most ICC Trophies in Cricket

Team/Country ICC Tournament Wins World Cup T20 World Cup World Test Championship Champions Trophy Australia 9 5 (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) 1 (2021) 1 (2021-23) 2 (2006, 2009) India 5 2 (1983, 2011) 1 (2007) 0 2 (2002, 2013) West Indies 5 2 (1975, 1979) 2 (2012, 2016) 0 1 (2004) Sri Lanka 3 1 (2019) 2 (2010, 2022) 0 0 Pakistan 3 1 (1992) 1 (2009) 0 1 (2017) England 3 1 (1996) 1 (2014) 0 1 (2002) New Zealand 2 0 0 1 (2019-21) 1 (2000) South Africa 1 0 0 0 1 (1998)

#1 Australia: 9

Australia has been the most dominant team when it comes to cricket’s largest stage. The team is known for its resilience and ability to perform at the highest level even under pressure. It’s no surprise that Australia has won the World Cup five times, three times in a row from 1999 to 2007. It was considered the golden era of cricket for Australia and saw the rise of many future hall of famers like Andrew Symonds, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist.

#2 India: 5

There’s no country in the world where cricket is more popular than Indian. Even though it isn’t the national sport, cricket is a beloved game in India and is enjoyed by everyone in the 1.4 billion-strong nation. India won its first ICC tournament in 1983 (World Cup) and has since won the Champions Trophy twice, T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2011. However, India hasn’t won the final game of an ICC tournament since 2013 and hopes to break the dry spell in the 2023 World Cup.

#3 West Indies: 5

West Indies is another group of countries that love cricket like Argentina loves football. West Indies won the World Cup consecutively in 1975 and 1979. They also won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup.

