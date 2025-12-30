CUET UG Syllabus 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

CUET UG 2026 Syllabus: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions across India. Candidates preparing for CUET UG 2026 must have a clear understanding of the latest syllabus, exam pattern, subject combinations, and marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively.
NTA has released the CUET UG 2026 syllabus for all 37 subjects, including languages, domain-specific subjects, and the General Test. Aspirants can download subject-wise CUET UG syllabus PDFs from the official website once available.
What is CUET UG 2026?
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 serves as a single-window entrance examination for undergraduate admissions in participating universities. Introduced to bring uniformity in the admission process, CUET allows students from different education boards to compete on a common platform.
The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and is expected to be held in May 2026, as per the advisory released by NTA.
CUET UG 2026 Highlights
Here are the key highlights of the CUET UG 2026 examination that every aspirant should know:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Total Subjects
|
37 subjects
|
Subject Categories
|
13 Languages, 23 Domain Subjects, 1 General Test
|
Maximum Subjects Allowed
|
Up to 5 subjects
|
Duration of Each Test
|
60 minutes
|
Question Type
|
All questions compulsory
|
Marking Scheme
|
+5 for correct answer, -1 for incorrect answer
|
Unattempted Questions
|
No negative marking
|
Eligibility
|
Candidates can choose subjects irrespective of Class 12 syllabus
CUET UG 2026 Exam Advisory by NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in CUET UG 2026. As per the notice:
-
CUET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted in May 2026
-
The application form will be released on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in
-
Candidates will be allowed to select a maximum of five subjects
-
NTA has also released the list of participating Central Universities along with the detailed syllabus
Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the notification, registration dates, and exam schedule.
CUET UG Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Overview
As per the latest guidelines, CUET UG 2026 will be conducted for 37 subjects, categorised as:
-
13 Language Subjects
-
23 Domain-Specific Subjects
-
1 General Aptitude Test
Candidates must carefully select their subjects based on the course requirements of the universities they are applying to.
CUET UG Syllabus 2026: PDF Download Links
Below is the list of subject-wise CUET UG 2026 syllabus PDFs. Candidates can click on the respective links to download the official syllabus:
CUET UG 2026 Syllabus of Language Subjects (Codes 101-113)
The language section of CUET UG 2026 is designed to assess candidates’ reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, and overall language proficiency. Aspirants can download the official CUET UG 2026 language-wise syllabus PDFs from the table below to prepare effectively for their chosen medium.
👉 Subject-wise CUET UG 2026 language syllabus PDFs are provided below:
|
Subject Code
|
Syllabus PDF
|
101
|
102
|
103
|
104
|
105
|
106
|
107
|
108
|
109
|
110
|
111
|
112
|
113
CUET UG 2026 Domain Subjects List (Codes 301–326)
The domain subjects in CUET UG 2026 evaluate a candidate’s in-depth understanding of Class 12 curriculum-based concepts, aligned with NTA guidelines. These subjects play a crucial role in determining eligibility for specific undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities.
👉 Download CUET UG 2026 domain-wise syllabus PDFs from the links provided below:
|
Subject Code
|
Syllabus PDF
|
301
|
302
|
303
|
304
|
305
|
306
|
307
|
308
|
309
|
312
|
313
|
314
|
315
|
316
|
318
|
319
|
320
|
321
|
322
|
323
|
324
|
325
|
326
CUET UG 2026 General Aptitude Test Syllabus
The CUET UG 2026 General Aptitude Test (Subject Code 501) is designed to evaluate a candidate’s overall awareness, reasoning ability, and numerical skills. This section is commonly required for admission to several undergraduate programmes across participating universities.
|
Subject Code
|
Syllabus PDF
|
501
CUET UG 2026 General Test Syllabus Includes:
-
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
-
Logical and Analytical Reasoning
-
Quantitative Aptitude
-
Numerical Ability
The General Aptitude Test plays a significant role in courses where general awareness, problem-solving skills, and reasoning ability are essential selection criteria. Candidates are advised to regularly follow current affairs and practise aptitude-based questions for better performance.
CUET UG 2026 Medium of Examination
To ensure inclusivity, CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages, including:
Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu.
Candidates can choose the language of the question paper while filling out the application form.
Important Instructions for CUET UG 2026 Aspirants
-
Carefully review the revised CUET UG syllabus 2026 before starting preparation
-
Choose subjects strictly as per university and course eligibility criteria
-
Download and study official syllabus PDFs for each selected subject
-
Keep checking the official website for application dates, exam city slips, and admit cards
Understanding the CUET UG Syllabus 2026 is the first and most important step towards effective exam preparation. With clearly defined subjects, a transparent marking scheme, and a wide choice of languages, CUET UG continues to be a student-friendly entrance examination. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with official notifications and prepare strategically using the latest syllabus.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation