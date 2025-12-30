CUET UG Syllabus 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

CUET UG 2026 Syllabus: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions across India. Candidates preparing for CUET UG 2026 must have a clear understanding of the latest syllabus, exam pattern, subject combinations, and marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively. NTA has released the CUET UG 2026 syllabus for all 37 subjects, including languages, domain-specific subjects, and the General Test. Aspirants can download subject-wise CUET UG syllabus PDFs from the official website once available. What is CUET UG 2026? The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 serves as a single-window entrance examination for undergraduate admissions in participating universities. Introduced to bring uniformity in the admission process, CUET allows students from different education boards to compete on a common platform.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and is expected to be held in May 2026, as per the advisory released by NTA. CUET UG 2026 Highlights Here are the key highlights of the CUET UG 2026 examination that every aspirant should know: Details Information Exam Name Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2026 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Subjects 37 subjects Subject Categories 13 Languages, 23 Domain Subjects, 1 General Test Maximum Subjects Allowed Up to 5 subjects Duration of Each Test 60 minutes Question Type All questions compulsory Marking Scheme +5 for correct answer, -1 for incorrect answer Unattempted Questions No negative marking Eligibility Candidates can choose subjects irrespective of Class 12 syllabus

CUET UG 2026 Exam Advisory by NTA The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in CUET UG 2026. As per the notice: CUET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted in May 2026

The application form will be released on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates will be allowed to select a maximum of five subjects

NTA has also released the list of participating Central Universities along with the detailed syllabus Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the notification, registration dates, and exam schedule. CUET UG Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Overview As per the latest guidelines, CUET UG 2026 will be conducted for 37 subjects, categorised as: 13 Language Subjects



23 Domain-Specific Subjects



1 General Aptitude Test



Candidates must carefully select their subjects based on the course requirements of the universities they are applying to. CUET UG Syllabus 2026: PDF Download Links Below is the list of subject-wise CUET UG 2026 syllabus PDFs. Candidates can click on the respective links to download the official syllabus: CUET UG 2026 Syllabus of Language Subjects (Codes 101-113) The language section of CUET UG 2026 is designed to assess candidates’ reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, and overall language proficiency. Aspirants can download the official CUET UG 2026 language-wise syllabus PDFs from the table below to prepare effectively for their chosen medium. 👉 Subject-wise CUET UG 2026 language syllabus PDFs are provided below: Subject Code Syllabus PDF 101 English 102 Hindi 103 Assamese 104 Bengali 105 Gujarati 106 Kannada 107 Malayalam 108 Marathi 109 Odia 110 Punjabi 111 Tamil 112 Telugu 113 Urdu

CUET UG 2026 General Aptitude Test Syllabus The CUET UG 2026 General Aptitude Test (Subject Code 501) is designed to evaluate a candidate’s overall awareness, reasoning ability, and numerical skills. This section is commonly required for admission to several undergraduate programmes across participating universities. Subject Code Syllabus PDF 501 General Aptitude Test CUET UG 2026 General Test Syllabus Includes: General Knowledge & Current Affairs



Logical and Analytical Reasoning



Quantitative Aptitude



Numerical Ability

The General Aptitude Test plays a significant role in courses where general awareness, problem-solving skills, and reasoning ability are essential selection criteria. Candidates are advised to regularly follow current affairs and practise aptitude-based questions for better performance.