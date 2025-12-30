LeBron James Net Worth: Check NBA Salary, Endorsements & Business Empire!

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and rose from a challenging childhood to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft straight out of high school. Because of his unmatched athleticism, endorsements and investments, his net worth is one of the most talked-about topics in sports.

He dominated the league for over two decades and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers star is not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but also a smart businessman who has built a global empire.

In 2022, LeBron James officially became a billionaire and made history as the first active NBA player to reach the $1 billion mark.

What is LeBron James Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2025, recent estimates place LeBron James’ net worth between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion, driven by NBA salaries, massive endorsement deals, and successful business ventures like The SpringHill Company. His net worth is estimated at: