KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026: Karnataka Board Extends Registration for Private Students till Jan 2; Official Notice Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 30, 2025, 13:16 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026 registration deadline for private students. Private candidates can now register until January 2, 2026, on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The exams are scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026.

Key Points

  • KSEAB has extended the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026 registration deadline for private students.
  • Private candidates can now register until January 2, 2026.
  • The official website to register is kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026 registration deadline for private students. According to the latest announcement, private candidates can now register for the 2nd PUC exam 2026 till January 2, 2026 on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Previously, the registration deadline for private students was December 18 to 31, 2025. The Karnataka board will conduct the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. 

Official Notice

