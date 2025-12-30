KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026: Karnataka Board Extends Registration for Private Students till Jan 2; Official Notice Here

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2026 registration deadline for private students. According to the latest announcement, private candidates can now register for the 2nd PUC exam 2026 till January 2, 2026 on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Previously, the registration deadline for private students was December 18 to 31, 2025. The Karnataka board will conduct the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 from February 28 to March 17, 2026.

Official Notice