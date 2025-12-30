Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 12th Date Sheet PDF

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa HSSC Time Table 2026. Class 12 exams will be held from 10 to 27 February 2026, while practical exams are scheduled from 5 to 19 January 2026. Students can download the official PDF to check dates and instructions.

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026
Goa HSSC Time Table 2026

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the final Goa Board Class 12 Time Table 2026 on its official website gbshse.in. The Goa HSSC exams 2026 will be held from 10 February to 27 February 2026. Students can download the Goa Board 12th Time Table 2026 PDF from this page.

The board has also released the Goa HSSC Practical Exam Time Table 2026. The practical exams will be conducted from 5 January to 19 January 2026 for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Geology, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery, and Painting. The time table PDF shows exam dates, subjects, streams, and important instructions. Students should download it early and prepare step by step for the exams.

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below to get detailed information about Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026;

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Exam Name

Goa HSSC (Class 12) Board Examination

Academic Session

2025–26

Theory Exam Dates

10 February to 27 February 2026

Practical Exam Dates

5 January to 19 January 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Time Table Status

Released

Official Website

gbshse.in

Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026

Students can check the table below to know the date-wise and subject-wise Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026 and prepare their study plan accordingly.

Exam Date

Subjects

10 February 2026

English Language I, English Language I (CWSN), Marathi Language

12 February 2026

Physics (4702), Accountancy (4605), Accountancy (CWSN) (5659), History (4501), History (CWSN) (4558)

14 February 2026

Biology (4704), Geology (4706), Economics (4652), Economics (CWSN) (5656)

16 February 2026

Political Science (4553), Political Science (CWSN) (4556)

17 February 2026

Mathematics (4754), Mathematics & Statistics (4606), Sociology (4554), Sociology (CWSN) (4555)

18 February 2026

English Language II (4421), Konkani Language II (M22), Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434), Urdu Language II (4425), Sanskrit Language II (M26), French Language II (M27), Portuguese Language II (M28)

19 February 2026

Marathi Language II (4423), Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)

20 February 2026

Business Studies (4655), Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)

21 February 2026

Hindi Language, Hindi Language II

23 February 2026

Chemistry (4703), Secretarial Practice (4654), Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)

24 February 2026

NSQF, Automobile (4072), Health Care (4074), Retail (4075), Beauty & Wellness (4078), Apparel (4079), Construction (4080), Media & Entertainment (4083), Logistics Management (4086), Tourism & Hospitality (4087), Agriculture (Gardener) (4089), Electronics – Field Technician (4091), Painting (CWSN) (4505)

25 February 2026

Psychology (4752), Psychology (CWSN) (4755), Cookery (CWSN) (4504)

26 February 2026

Banking (4601), Computer Science (4705), Co-operation (4651), Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)

27 February 2026

Geography (4551), Geography (CWSN) (4557)

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 Download PDF

Students can download the Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the link given below. The PDF shows subject-wise exam dates, streams, and important exam instructions. It is best to save and print the time table for easy use during exam preparation.

Check: Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF

Steps to Download Goa HSSC Time Table 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at gbshse.in.
Step 2: In the circulars section, click on the Circular No 83. Schedule of Final Examinations for HSSC - Academic Year 2025-26.”

Step 3: The pdf will be open, check and download it.

Step 4: Save if for future use.

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 helps students plan their studies in a clear and organised way. By following the schedule and preparing subject-wise, students can revise calmly and perform confidently in their Class 12 board examinations.

