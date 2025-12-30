Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 12th Date Sheet PDF

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the final Goa Board Class 12 Time Table 2026 on its official website gbshse.in. The Goa HSSC exams 2026 will be held from 10 February to 27 February 2026. Students can download the Goa Board 12th Time Table 2026 PDF from this page.

The board has also released the Goa HSSC Practical Exam Time Table 2026. The practical exams will be conducted from 5 January to 19 January 2026 for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Geology, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery, and Painting. The time table PDF shows exam dates, subjects, streams, and important instructions. Students should download it early and prepare step by step for the exams.

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below to get detailed information about Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026;