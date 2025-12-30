Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 12th Date Sheet PDF

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the final Goa Board Class 12 Time Table 2026 on its official website gbshse.in. The Goa HSSC exams 2026 will be held from 10 February to 27 February 2026. Students can download the Goa Board 12th Time Table 2026 PDF from this page.
The board has also released the Goa HSSC Practical Exam Time Table 2026. The practical exams will be conducted from 5 January to 19 January 2026 for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Geology, Banking, Computer Science, Cookery, and Painting. The time table PDF shows exam dates, subjects, streams, and important instructions. Students should download it early and prepare step by step for the exams.
Goa HSSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights
Students can check the table below to get detailed information about Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026;
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Goa HSSC (Class 12) Board Examination
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Theory Exam Dates
|
10 February to 27 February 2026
|
Practical Exam Dates
|
5 January to 19 January 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Time Table Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
gbshse.in
Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026
Students can check the table below to know the date-wise and subject-wise Goa HSSC Exam Dates 2026 and prepare their study plan accordingly.
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
10 February 2026
|
English Language I, English Language I (CWSN), Marathi Language
|
12 February 2026
|
Physics (4702), Accountancy (4605), Accountancy (CWSN) (5659), History (4501), History (CWSN) (4558)
|
14 February 2026
|
Biology (4704), Geology (4706), Economics (4652), Economics (CWSN) (5656)
|
16 February 2026
|
Political Science (4553), Political Science (CWSN) (4556)
|
17 February 2026
|
Mathematics (4754), Mathematics & Statistics (4606), Sociology (4554), Sociology (CWSN) (4555)
|
18 February 2026
|
English Language II (4421), Konkani Language II (M22), Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434), Urdu Language II (4425), Sanskrit Language II (M26), French Language II (M27), Portuguese Language II (M28)
|
19 February 2026
|
Marathi Language II (4423), Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)
|
20 February 2026
|
Business Studies (4655), Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)
|
21 February 2026
|
Hindi Language, Hindi Language II
|
23 February 2026
|
Chemistry (4703), Secretarial Practice (4654), Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)
|
24 February 2026
|
NSQF, Automobile (4072), Health Care (4074), Retail (4075), Beauty & Wellness (4078), Apparel (4079), Construction (4080), Media & Entertainment (4083), Logistics Management (4086), Tourism & Hospitality (4087), Agriculture (Gardener) (4089), Electronics – Field Technician (4091), Painting (CWSN) (4505)
|
25 February 2026
|
Psychology (4752), Psychology (CWSN) (4755), Cookery (CWSN) (4504)
|
26 February 2026
|
Banking (4601), Computer Science (4705), Co-operation (4651), Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)
|
27 February 2026
|
Geography (4551), Geography (CWSN) (4557)
Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 Download PDF
Students can download the Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the link given below. The PDF shows subject-wise exam dates, streams, and important exam instructions. It is best to save and print the time table for easy use during exam preparation.
Check: Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF
Steps to Download Goa HSSC Time Table 2026
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 PDF:
Step 1: Go to the official website at gbshse.in.
Step 2: In the circulars section, click on the “Circular No 83. Schedule of Final Examinations for HSSC - Academic Year 2025-26.”
Step 3: The pdf will be open, check and download it.
Step 4: Save if for future use.
Goa HSSC Time Table 2026 helps students plan their studies in a clear and organised way. By following the schedule and preparing subject-wise, students can revise calmly and perform confidently in their Class 12 board examinations.
