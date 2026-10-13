Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: Complete List of 166 Athletes, Sports and Key Players
India sends a 166-athlete squad (275 total members) across 10 sports to the Asian Para Games 2026, scheduled for October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Explore the full sports-wise player list and key stars to watch.
Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: India will send 166 athletes across 10 sports to the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, 2026. The Indian contingent includes experienced Paralympic medallists, world champions and young athletes who will represent the country at the continental para-sports event.
The Sports Ministry has approved a total contingent of 275 members, including athletes, coaches, team officials and support staff. Among the prominent names in the Indian squad are archer Sheetal Devi, badminton player Pramod Bhagat, para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.
Para-athletics has the largest representation, with 62 athletes, followed by para-badminton with 28 and para-swimming with 16. India will also compete in para-shooting, para-archery, para-table tennis, blind football, para-powerlifting, para-judo and para-cycling.
विजयी भव! 🇮🇳 आज Asian Para Games 2026 के लिए जापान जा रहे हमारे अजेय Para Champions को संबोधित किया। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के "We Will Do It" मंत्र से प्रेरित होकर, हमारे ये खिलाड़ी शानदार प्रदर्शन करेंगे और देश का मान बढ़ाएंगे! https://t.co/SahoLztfsp— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 8, 2026
Asian Para Games 2026: India Squad at a Glance
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Key Details
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Information
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Event
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Asian Para Games 2026
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Host location
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Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
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Dates
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October 18–24, 2026
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Total Indian contingent
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275 members
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Total athletes
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166
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Male athletes
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111
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Female athletes
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55
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Sports
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10
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Largest Indian team
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Para-athletics (62 athletes)
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Second-largest team
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Para-badminton (28 athletes)
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Third-largest team
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Para-swimming (16 athletes)
Asian Para Games 2026: Sport-Wise Number of Indian Athletes
Here is the complete sport-wise breakdown of India's 166 athletes, as provided in the approved squad details.
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No.
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Sport
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Male Athletes
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Female Athletes
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Total
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1
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Para-table tennis
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4
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6
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10
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2
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Para-badminton
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17
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11
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28
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3
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Para-archery
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6
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5
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11
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4
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Para-athletics
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46
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16
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62
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5
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Para-judo
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2
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5
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7
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6
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Para-swimming
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14
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2
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16
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7
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Para-shooting
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7
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6
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13
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8
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Para-powerlifting
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4
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4
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8
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9
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Blind football
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10
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0
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10
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10
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Para-cycling
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1
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0
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1
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Total
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10 sports
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111
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55
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166
Key Indian Athletes to Watch at the Asian Para Games 2026
Several established athletes will lead India's campaign in Japan. Their experience at the Paralympics, world championships and previous Asian Para Games will be important as the team competes for medals.
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Athlete
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Sport
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Known Achievement
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Sheetal Devi
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Para-archery
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Double gold medallist at the previous Asian Para Games
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Pramod Bhagat
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Para-badminton
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Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist and former world No. 1
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Suhas Yathiraj
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Para-badminton
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Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist
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Bhavina Patel
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Para-table tennis
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Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist
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Avani Lekhara
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Para-shooting
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Paralympic gold medallist
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Mona Agarwal
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Para-shooting
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Paralympic medallist
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Payal Nag
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Para-archery
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Young Indian archer selected for the squad
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Manisha Ramadass
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Para-badminton
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Indian international para-badminton player
These athletes will be among the names to follow during the competition, alongside India's emerging talents across the other disciplines.
Full List of India's 166 Athletes at the Asian Para Games 2026
Below is the complete sport-wise list of athletes included in the squad details.
1. Para-Table Tennis: 10 Athletes
India has selected six female and four male athletes for para-table tennis.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (6)
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Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Ekta Bhyan, Prachi Pandey, Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti
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Male (4)
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Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Sandeep Dangi, Jehan Dorab Madan, Shubham Wadhwa
2. Para-Badminton: 28 Athletes
Para-badminton has the second-largest representation in India's squad, with 11 female and 17 male athletes. The team includes experienced players such as Pramod Bhagat and Suhas Yathiraj.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (11)
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Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari
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Male (17)
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Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
3. Para-Archery: 11 Athletes
India's para-archery team features Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag in the women's category, along with six male archers.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (5)
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Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Bhawna, Pooja, Swati Chaudhary
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Male (6)
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Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi, Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed
4. Para-Athletics: 62 Athletes
Para-athletics is India's largest sport-wise contingent, with 46 male and 16 female athletes. The team includes athletes competing in different track and field events.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (16)
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Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Soumya, Jayanti Behera, Tejalben Amraji Damor, Radha Venkatesh, Amisha Rawat, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Karamjyoti, Rakshitha Raju, Suchitra Parida, Suvarna Raj, Ravanni Valasanaini
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Male (46)
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Ajay Kumar, Akira Nandan Banothu, Devender Kumar, Haney, Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mahendra Gurjar, Manjeet, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi, Nishad Kumar, Parveen, Pranav Soorma, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Ram Ratan Singh, Rinku, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Shailesh Kumar, Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa, Sumit, Ajeet Singh, Ayush Verma, Dharambir, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Mohd Yasser, Navdeep, Parmod, Pranav Prashant Desai, Praveen Kumar, Rakesh, Ravi Rongali, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan, Varun Singh Bhati, Vishesh, Amit Kumar, Anubhav Choudhary, Banti, Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad, Pardeep Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Soman Rana, Sukhchain, Parveen Kumar, Praveen Sharma
5. Para-Judo: 7 Athletes
India's para-judo squad includes five female and two male athletes.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (5)
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Renuka Narayan Salave, Kokila, Gulshan, Vrushali Ashok More, Dimple
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Male (2)
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Kapil Parmar, Bijender
6. Para-Swimming: 16 Athletes
The para-swimming contingent comprises 14 male and two female athletes.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (2)
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Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap, Devanshi Satija
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Male (14)
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Kapil Kumar, Ajay Hindurao Bhosale, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina, Abdul Quadir Indori, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni, Rohit Kumar, Gopichand Linguta, Vanga Niranjan Mukundan, Tejas Nandakumar, Himanshu Nandal, Swatik Patil, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Jahangir Molla
7. Para-Shooting: 13 Athletes
India's para-shooting squad has six female and seven male athletes. Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara is one of the leading names in this group.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (6)
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Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Shrishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak
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Male (7)
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Anandha Krishnan H, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rakesh Nidagundi, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
8. Para-Powerlifting: 8 Athletes
India will have four female and four male athletes competing in para-powerlifting.
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Category
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Athletes
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Female (4)
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Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, Seema Rani
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Male (4)
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Ashok, Jhandu Kumar, Manish Kumar, Parmjeet Kumar
9. Blind Football: 10 Athletes
India's blind football team consists of 10 male players, including two listed goalkeepers.
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Category
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Athletes
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Male (10)
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Boje Marbom, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Sahil, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Tushar Kumar, Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela, Aditya Sajwan (goalkeeper), Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi (goalkeeper)
10. Para-Cycling: 1 Athlete
Arshad Shaik is the sole athlete listed for India in para-cycling.
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Category
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Athlete
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Male (1)
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Arshad Shaik
When Will the Asian Para Games 2026 Take Place?
The spirit of Aichi–Nagoya 2026 is taking over the streets of Nagoya. Across the city, the colours and identity of the 5th Asian Para Games are coming to life as we get closer to welcoming Asia for an unforgettable celebration of Para sport. https://t.co/COrWmxzKyP— Asian Paralympic Committee (@asianparalympic) October 9, 2026
The 2026 Asian Para Games are scheduled for October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event brings together para-athletes from across Asia to compete in a range of sports.
India's 166 athletes will participate in 10 disciplines, with para-athletics and para-badminton accounting for the largest teams. The squad combines experienced international competitors with younger athletes looking to establish themselves at a major continental event.
Executive - Editorial
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