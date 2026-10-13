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Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: Complete List of 166 Athletes, Sports and Key Players

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 17:14 IST

India sends a 166-athlete squad (275 total members) across 10 sports to the Asian Para Games 2026, scheduled for October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Explore the full sports-wise player list and key stars to watch.

Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: Complete List of 166 Athletes, Sports and Key Players
Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: Complete List of 166 Athletes, Sports and Key Players

Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: India will send 166 athletes across 10 sports to the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, 2026. The Indian contingent includes experienced Paralympic medallists, world champions and young athletes who will represent the country at the continental para-sports event.

The Sports Ministry has approved a total contingent of 275 members, including athletes, coaches, team officials and support staff. Among the prominent names in the Indian squad are archer Sheetal Devi, badminton player Pramod Bhagat, para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.

Para-athletics has the largest representation, with 62 athletes, followed by para-badminton with 28 and para-swimming with 16. India will also compete in para-shooting, para-archery, para-table tennis, blind football, para-powerlifting, para-judo and para-cycling.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Squad at a Glance

Key Details

Information

Event

Asian Para Games 2026

Host location

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Dates

October 18–24, 2026

Total Indian contingent

275 members

Total athletes

166

Male athletes

111

Female athletes

55

Sports

10

Largest Indian team

Para-athletics (62 athletes)

Second-largest team

Para-badminton (28 athletes)

Third-largest team

Para-swimming (16 athletes)

Asian Para Games 2026: Sport-Wise Number of Indian Athletes

Here is the complete sport-wise breakdown of India's 166 athletes, as provided in the approved squad details.

No.

Sport

Male Athletes

Female Athletes

Total

1

Para-table tennis

4

6

10

2

Para-badminton

17

11

28

3

Para-archery

6

5

11

4

Para-athletics

46

16

62

5

Para-judo

2

5

7

6

Para-swimming

14

2

16

7

Para-shooting

7

6

13

8

Para-powerlifting

4

4

8

9

Blind football

10

0

10

10

Para-cycling

1

0

1

Total

10 sports

111

55

166

Key Indian Athletes to Watch at the Asian Para Games 2026

Several established athletes will lead India's campaign in Japan. Their experience at the Paralympics, world championships and previous Asian Para Games will be important as the team competes for medals.

Athlete

Sport

Known Achievement

Sheetal Devi

Para-archery

Double gold medallist at the previous Asian Para Games

Pramod Bhagat

Para-badminton

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist and former world No. 1

Suhas Yathiraj

Para-badminton

Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist

Bhavina Patel

Para-table tennis

Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist

Avani Lekhara

Para-shooting

Paralympic gold medallist

Mona Agarwal

Para-shooting

Paralympic medallist

Payal Nag

Para-archery

Young Indian archer selected for the squad

Manisha Ramadass

Para-badminton

Indian international para-badminton player

These athletes will be among the names to follow during the competition, alongside India's emerging talents across the other disciplines.

Full List of India's 166 Athletes at the Asian Para Games 2026

Below is the complete sport-wise list of athletes included in the squad details.

1. Para-Table Tennis: 10 Athletes

India has selected six female and four male athletes for para-table tennis.

Category

Athletes

Female (6)

Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Ekta Bhyan, Prachi Pandey, Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti

Male (4)

Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Sandeep Dangi, Jehan Dorab Madan, Shubham Wadhwa

2. Para-Badminton: 28 Athletes

Para-badminton has the second-largest representation in India's squad, with 11 female and 17 male athletes. The team includes experienced players such as Pramod Bhagat and Suhas Yathiraj.

Category

Athletes

Female (11)

Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari

Male (17)

Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

3. Para-Archery: 11 Athletes

India's para-archery team features Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag in the women's category, along with six male archers.

Category

Athletes

Female (5)

Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Bhawna, Pooja, Swati Chaudhary

Male (6)

Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi, Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed

4. Para-Athletics: 62 Athletes

Para-athletics is India's largest sport-wise contingent, with 46 male and 16 female athletes. The team includes athletes competing in different track and field events.

Category

Athletes

Female (16)

Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Soumya, Jayanti Behera, Tejalben Amraji Damor, Radha Venkatesh, Amisha Rawat, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Karamjyoti, Rakshitha Raju, Suchitra Parida, Suvarna Raj, Ravanni Valasanaini

Male (46)

Ajay Kumar, Akira Nandan Banothu, Devender Kumar, Haney, Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mahendra Gurjar, Manjeet, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi, Nishad Kumar, Parveen, Pranav Soorma, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Ram Ratan Singh, Rinku, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Shailesh Kumar, Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa, Sumit, Ajeet Singh, Ayush Verma, Dharambir, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Mohd Yasser, Navdeep, Parmod, Pranav Prashant Desai, Praveen Kumar, Rakesh, Ravi Rongali, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan, Varun Singh Bhati, Vishesh, Amit Kumar, Anubhav Choudhary, Banti, Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad, Pardeep Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Soman Rana, Sukhchain, Parveen Kumar, Praveen Sharma

5. Para-Judo: 7 Athletes

India's para-judo squad includes five female and two male athletes.

Category

Athletes

Female (5)

Renuka Narayan Salave, Kokila, Gulshan, Vrushali Ashok More, Dimple

Male (2)

Kapil Parmar, Bijender

6. Para-Swimming: 16 Athletes

The para-swimming contingent comprises 14 male and two female athletes.

Category

Athletes

Female (2)

Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap, Devanshi Satija

Male (14)

Kapil Kumar, Ajay Hindurao Bhosale, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina, Abdul Quadir Indori, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni, Rohit Kumar, Gopichand Linguta, Vanga Niranjan Mukundan, Tejas Nandakumar, Himanshu Nandal, Swatik Patil, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Jahangir Molla

7. Para-Shooting: 13 Athletes

India's para-shooting squad has six female and seven male athletes. Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara is one of the leading names in this group.

Category

Athletes

Female (6)

Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Shrishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak

Male (7)

Anandha Krishnan H, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rakesh Nidagundi, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

8. Para-Powerlifting: 8 Athletes

India will have four female and four male athletes competing in para-powerlifting.

Category

Athletes

Female (4)

Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, Seema Rani

Male (4)

Ashok, Jhandu Kumar, Manish Kumar, Parmjeet Kumar

9. Blind Football: 10 Athletes

India's blind football team consists of 10 male players, including two listed goalkeepers.

Category

Athletes

Male (10)

Boje Marbom, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Sahil, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Tushar Kumar, Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela, Aditya Sajwan (goalkeeper), Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi (goalkeeper)

10. Para-Cycling: 1 Athlete

Arshad Shaik is the sole athlete listed for India in para-cycling.

Category

Athlete

Male (1)

Arshad Shaik

When Will the Asian Para Games 2026 Take Place?

The 2026 Asian Para Games are scheduled for October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event brings together para-athletes from across Asia to compete in a range of sports.

India's 166 athletes will participate in 10 disciplines, with para-athletics and para-badminton accounting for the largest teams. The squad combines experienced international competitors with younger athletes looking to establish themselves at a major continental event.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 17:14 IST
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