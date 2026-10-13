Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: Complete List of 166 Athletes, Sports and Key Players

Asian Para Games 2026 India Squad: India will send 166 athletes across 10 sports to the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, 2026. The Indian contingent includes experienced Paralympic medallists, world champions and young athletes who will represent the country at the continental para-sports event. The Sports Ministry has approved a total contingent of 275 members, including athletes, coaches, team officials and support staff. Among the prominent names in the Indian squad are archer Sheetal Devi, badminton player Pramod Bhagat, para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel and para-shooter Avani Lekhara. Para-athletics has the largest representation, with 62 athletes, followed by para-badminton with 28 and para-swimming with 16. India will also compete in para-shooting, para-archery, para-table tennis, blind football, para-powerlifting, para-judo and para-cycling.

विजयी भव! 🇮🇳 आज Asian Para Games 2026 के लिए जापान जा रहे हमारे अजेय Para Champions को संबोधित किया। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के "We Will Do It" मंत्र से प्रेरित होकर, हमारे ये खिलाड़ी शानदार प्रदर्शन करेंगे और देश का मान बढ़ाएंगे! https://t.co/SahoLztfsp — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 8, 2026 Asian Para Games 2026: India Squad at a Glance Key Details Information Event Asian Para Games 2026 Host location Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Dates October 18–24, 2026 Total Indian contingent 275 members Total athletes 166 Male athletes 111 Female athletes 55 Sports 10 Largest Indian team Para-athletics (62 athletes) Second-largest team Para-badminton (28 athletes) Third-largest team Para-swimming (16 athletes)

Asian Para Games 2026: Sport-Wise Number of Indian Athletes Here is the complete sport-wise breakdown of India's 166 athletes, as provided in the approved squad details. No. Sport Male Athletes Female Athletes Total 1 Para-table tennis 4 6 10 2 Para-badminton 17 11 28 3 Para-archery 6 5 11 4 Para-athletics 46 16 62 5 Para-judo 2 5 7 6 Para-swimming 14 2 16 7 Para-shooting 7 6 13 8 Para-powerlifting 4 4 8 9 Blind football 10 0 10 10 Para-cycling 1 0 1 Total 10 sports 111 55 166 Key Indian Athletes to Watch at the Asian Para Games 2026 Several established athletes will lead India's campaign in Japan. Their experience at the Paralympics, world championships and previous Asian Para Games will be important as the team competes for medals.

Athlete Sport Known Achievement Sheetal Devi Para-archery Double gold medallist at the previous Asian Para Games Pramod Bhagat Para-badminton Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist and former world No. 1 Suhas Yathiraj Para-badminton Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel Para-table tennis Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist Avani Lekhara Para-shooting Paralympic gold medallist Mona Agarwal Para-shooting Paralympic medallist Payal Nag Para-archery Young Indian archer selected for the squad Manisha Ramadass Para-badminton Indian international para-badminton player These athletes will be among the names to follow during the competition, alongside India's emerging talents across the other disciplines. Full List of India's 166 Athletes at the Asian Para Games 2026

Below is the complete sport-wise list of athletes included in the squad details. 1. Para-Table Tennis: 10 Athletes India has selected six female and four male athletes for para-table tennis. Category Athletes Female (6) Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Ekta Bhyan, Prachi Pandey, Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti Male (4) Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Sandeep Dangi, Jehan Dorab Madan, Shubham Wadhwa 2. Para-Badminton: 28 Athletes Para-badminton has the second-largest representation in India's squad, with 11 female and 17 male athletes. The team includes experienced players such as Pramod Bhagat and Suhas Yathiraj. Category Athletes Female (11) Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari Male (17) Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

3. Para-Archery: 11 Athletes India's para-archery team features Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag in the women's category, along with six male archers. Category Athletes Female (5) Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Bhawna, Pooja, Swati Chaudhary Male (6) Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi, Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed 4. Para-Athletics: 62 Athletes Para-athletics is India's largest sport-wise contingent, with 46 male and 16 female athletes. The team includes athletes competing in different track and field events. Category Athletes Female (16) Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Soumya, Jayanti Behera, Tejalben Amraji Damor, Radha Venkatesh, Amisha Rawat, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Karamjyoti, Rakshitha Raju, Suchitra Parida, Suvarna Raj, Ravanni Valasanaini Male (46) Ajay Kumar, Akira Nandan Banothu, Devender Kumar, Haney, Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mahendra Gurjar, Manjeet, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi, Nishad Kumar, Parveen, Pranav Soorma, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Ram Ratan Singh, Rinku, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Shailesh Kumar, Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa, Sumit, Ajeet Singh, Ayush Verma, Dharambir, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Mohd Yasser, Navdeep, Parmod, Pranav Prashant Desai, Praveen Kumar, Rakesh, Ravi Rongali, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan, Varun Singh Bhati, Vishesh, Amit Kumar, Anubhav Choudhary, Banti, Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad, Pardeep Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Soman Rana, Sukhchain, Parveen Kumar, Praveen Sharma

5. Para-Judo: 7 Athletes India's para-judo squad includes five female and two male athletes. Category Athletes Female (5) Renuka Narayan Salave, Kokila, Gulshan, Vrushali Ashok More, Dimple Male (2) Kapil Parmar, Bijender 6. Para-Swimming: 16 Athletes The para-swimming contingent comprises 14 male and two female athletes. Category Athletes Female (2) Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap, Devanshi Satija Male (14) Kapil Kumar, Ajay Hindurao Bhosale, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina, Abdul Quadir Indori, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni, Rohit Kumar, Gopichand Linguta, Vanga Niranjan Mukundan, Tejas Nandakumar, Himanshu Nandal, Swatik Patil, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Jahangir Molla 7. Para-Shooting: 13 Athletes India's para-shooting squad has six female and seven male athletes. Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara is one of the leading names in this group.

Category Athletes Female (6) Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Shrishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak Male (7) Anandha Krishnan H, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rakesh Nidagundi, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar 8. Para-Powerlifting: 8 Athletes India will have four female and four male athletes competing in para-powerlifting. Category Athletes Female (4) Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, Seema Rani Male (4) Ashok, Jhandu Kumar, Manish Kumar, Parmjeet Kumar 9. Blind Football: 10 Athletes India's blind football team consists of 10 male players, including two listed goalkeepers. Category Athletes Male (10) Boje Marbom, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Sahil, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Tushar Kumar, Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela, Aditya Sajwan (goalkeeper), Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi (goalkeeper)