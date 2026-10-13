MHT CET 2027 Exam Centre Allotment: District Choice May Be Discontinued, Centre Likely to Be Linked to Class 12 College PIN Code
MHT CET 2027 exam centre allotment may be linked to the Class 12 college PIN code. Check the latest proposal on district choice, centre allotment and registration.
MHT CET 2027: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is considering a major change in the exam centre allotment process for MHT CET 2027. Candidates may no longer be given the option to select an examination district while applying for the entrance test. Instead, the exam centre could be allotted based on the PIN code of the college where a candidate completes Class 12.
The proposed change is part of a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being prepared by the Maharashtra CET Cell. The proposal is aimed at strengthening the examination system, improving transparency and preventing malpractices during the MHT CET examination. However, the proposed centre-allotment mechanism is not final yet. It will require approval from the Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra.
MHT CET 2027 Exam Centre Allotment: What Is Changing?
Under the proposed system, candidates appearing for MHT CET 2027 may not be allowed to independently choose their preferred examination district.
Instead, the CET Cell is considering linking the exam centre allotment to the PIN code of the candidate's Class 12 college. This means the location of the candidate's higher secondary institution could determine the examination centre or area allotted to them.
The proposal is currently under consideration and has not been implemented. The CET Cell is preparing the SOP and is expected to submit it to the Higher and Technical Education Department for approval.
Why Is MHT CET Considering a New Centre Allotment System?
The proposed change is aimed at making the MHT CET examination process more secure and transparent. Linking centre allotment to the candidate's Class 12 college location could help the authorities streamline the distribution of candidates across examination centres.
The move is also being considered to prevent possible malpractices and strengthen the overall integrity of the entrance examination. The final details, however, will be known only after the proposal is examined and approved by the competent authorities.
MHT CET 2027: Will Candidates Be Able to Choose Exam District?
At present, candidates should not assume that district choice has been permanently removed from the MHT CET 2027 application process.
The Maharashtra CET Cell is only considering the proposed change. The final examination centre policy will be announced after the new SOP receives the required approval.
Therefore, candidates preparing for MHT CET 2027 should wait for the official information brochure and application notification before making assumptions about the centre-selection process.
MHT CET 2027 Exam Centre: Previous System
In earlier MHT CET examinations, candidates were provided with options related to examination centres while filling out the application form. The MHT CET 2024 information brochure, for example, stated that candidates could select examination centre preferences, while the CET Cell retained the authority for final centre allotment.
The proposed MHT CET 2027 system would represent a shift from this approach by potentially using the Class 12 college's PIN code as the basis for centre allotment.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.