MHT CET 2027 Exam Centre Allotment: District Choice May Be Discontinued, Centre Likely to Be Linked to Class 12 College PIN Code

MHT CET 2027: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is considering a major change in the exam centre allotment process for MHT CET 2027. Candidates may no longer be given the option to select an examination district while applying for the entrance test. Instead, the exam centre could be allotted based on the PIN code of the college where a candidate completes Class 12. The proposed change is part of a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being prepared by the Maharashtra CET Cell. The proposal is aimed at strengthening the examination system, improving transparency and preventing malpractices during the MHT CET examination. However, the proposed centre-allotment mechanism is not final yet. It will require approval from the Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2027 Exam Centre Allotment: What Is Changing? Under the proposed system, candidates appearing for MHT CET 2027 may not be allowed to independently choose their preferred examination district. Instead, the CET Cell is considering linking the exam centre allotment to the PIN code of the candidate's Class 12 college. This means the location of the candidate's higher secondary institution could determine the examination centre or area allotted to them. The proposal is currently under consideration and has not been implemented. The CET Cell is preparing the SOP and is expected to submit it to the Higher and Technical Education Department for approval. Why Is MHT CET Considering a New Centre Allotment System? The proposed change is aimed at making the MHT CET examination process more secure and transparent. Linking centre allotment to the candidate's Class 12 college location could help the authorities streamline the distribution of candidates across examination centres.