IITs, IISc, BITS Pilani Among Institutions Approved Under Centre’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme

The Centre has approved 19 fund managers under its Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme. The first group includes 14 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and five Focused Research Organisations (FROs), which will help channel funding to eligible technology companies and research projects. Among the five research organisations are AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru; IIT Madras Research Park; Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS) at BITS Pilani; and Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE) at IIT Bombay. The Empowered Group of Secretaries approved the first group at its meeting on October 8, 2026. The government has committed a total of Rs 7,131 crore to the 19 fund managers under this first cohort. This is the overall commitment for the group, not an amount that each organisation will receive equally.

The 14 AIFs include Speciale Invest Growth Fund, YourNest Capital Advisors, Sixth Sense Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital Partners India, Celesta India AIF Managers, AdvantEdge Investment Managers, IvyCap Ventures Advisors, Ideaspring Capital Fund, Blume Ventures Investment Manager, TVS Capital Funds, AMA Capital Advisors, Translation Endeavors and Campus. How the Government Plans to Fund Technology Projects The RDI Scheme aims to increase private-sector investment in research and development. It is designed to help businesses develop new technologies, improve existing products and turn research into commercially useful solutions. The Union Cabinet approved the scheme on July 1, 2025, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it on November 3, 2025. The initiative has a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore over six years.

The scheme is intended to support technology development in areas important to India’s economic growth and strategic needs. These include artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, quantum technologies, energy transition and other emerging fields. What Will the 19 Fund Managers Do? The approved organisations will act as Second Level Fund Managers (SLFMs). Their role is to channel funding from the Research, Development and Innovation Fund to eligible technology enterprises undertaking research, development and innovation. The scheme focuses on projects at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above. In simple terms, this means the support is intended for technologies that have progressed beyond basic research and reached a stage where they can be tested and developed further. The fund managers are also expected to mobilise private investment equivalent to the contribution from the RDI Fund. This approach is intended to bring more private capital into technology development rather than relying only on government funding.