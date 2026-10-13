Kolkata Police Constable Cut-off 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in, Direct link to download Category-wise PDF
Check the Kolkata Police Constable cut-off marks for 2026, along with the category-wise qualifying scores for male and female candidates. Check the direct link to download the result PDF and review the schedule for the upcoming PMT/PST exam starting October 28, 2026.
Key Points
- Kolkata Police Constable 2026 preliminary cutoff marks released; PMT/PST on Oct 28, 2026.
- Male UR cutoff was 52.50, and Female UR cutoff was 50.50 out of 100 marks.
- The lowest qualifying mark was 31.25 for males and 36.00 for females.
The Kolkata Police Constable cutoff marks for the recruitment of posts of constable and lady constable 2024 for the shortlisted candidates for the PMT and PST selection stage have been released on the official website. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks out of 100 marks for the preliminary exam, which will qualify the candidates for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., PMT and PST, which is to be conducted on October 28, 2026. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff marks from the article given below.
Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 Highlights
Some of the key highlights of the Kolkata Police Constable cutoff marks for the recruitment of male constable and lady constable are as follows:-
- Male UR faced a cutoff mark of 52.50, whereas the Female UR cutoff stood at 50.50, the difference being 2 marks.
- The lowest qualifying mark in the male category was 31.25, and for the female category it was 36.00.
- Candidates should note that the cutoff marks given below are purely based on the PDF that has been provided on the official website.
Also check, KP Constable Result 2026 Out
Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 PDF
The marks of the shortlisted candidates for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Standard Test (PMT/PST) for both the male and the female candidates are available on the official website. This PDF contains information such as the name of the candidate, application number, and marks obtained. For the ease of the candidates, the PDF links have been provided below:-
|
List of Shortlisted Candidates Male
|
List of Shortlisted Candidates Female
Kolkata Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff 2026
Given below are the Kolkata Police Constable category-wise cutoff marks for the male and female categories.
For the male candidates, the lowest marks which are available among the shortlisted candidates in the PDF for the main category groups are as follows:-
|
Selected Category in PDF
|
Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)
|
UR-M (Unreserved)
|
52.50
|
EWS-M
|
31.25
|
SC-M
|
41.25
|
ST-M
|
34.50
|
OBC-M
|
44.50
For the Kolkata Police Constable cutoff 2026 female candidates the lowest marks which are available among the shortlisted candidates in the PDF for the main category groups are as follows:-
|
Category
|
Lowest marks (out of 100)
|
UR-F (Unreserved)
|
50.50
|
EWS-F
|
36.25
|
ST-F
|
41.25
|
SC-F
|
43.25
|
OBC-F
|
43.75
How to Check the Result of Kolkata Police Constable 2026 Online?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to check the Kolkata Police Constable 2026 on the official website:-
- Go to the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in
- Once directed to the homepage, click on the notification titled Results for Prelims Exam, or List of Shortlisted Candidates (Male) for PMT/PST, and List of Shortlisted Candidates (Female) for PST/PMT.
- An official PDF will open on the screen; use the command Ctrl + F to check your name, registration number, etc.
- Download and save it for future use.
Also check, Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.