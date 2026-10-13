Kolkata Police Constable Cut-off 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in, Direct link to download Category-wise PDF

Key Points Kolkata Police Constable 2026 preliminary cutoff marks released; PMT/PST on Oct 28, 2026.

Male UR cutoff was 52.50, and Female UR cutoff was 50.50 out of 100 marks.

The lowest qualifying mark was 31.25 for males and 36.00 for females.

The Kolkata Police Constable cutoff marks for the recruitment of posts of constable and lady constable 2024 for the shortlisted candidates for the PMT and PST selection stage have been released on the official website. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks out of 100 marks for the preliminary exam, which will qualify the candidates for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., PMT and PST, which is to be conducted on October 28, 2026. Candidates can check the Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff marks from the article given below. Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 Highlights Some of the key highlights of the Kolkata Police Constable cutoff marks for the recruitment of male constable and lady constable are as follows:- Male UR faced a cutoff mark of 52.50, whereas the Female UR cutoff stood at 50.50, the difference being 2 marks.

The lowest qualifying mark in the male category was 31.25, and for the female category it was 36.00.

Candidates should note that the cutoff marks given below are purely based on the PDF that has been provided on the official website.

Also check, KP Constable Result 2026 Out Kolkata Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 PDF The marks of the shortlisted candidates for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Standard Test (PMT/PST) for both the male and the female candidates are available on the official website. This PDF contains information such as the name of the candidate, application number, and marks obtained. For the ease of the candidates, the PDF links have been provided below:- List of Shortlisted Candidates Male PDF Link List of Shortlisted Candidates Female PDF Link Kolkata Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff 2026 Given below are the Kolkata Police Constable category-wise cutoff marks for the male and female categories. For the male candidates, the lowest marks which are available among the shortlisted candidates in the PDF for the main category groups are as follows:-