AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 254 TGT, PRT And Other Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More
AEES Recruitment 2026 has been released by the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), under the Department of Atomic Energy. A total of 254 various posts, including Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, PRT, PRT (Music), Balvatika Teacher and Librarian, are to be filled. Check eligibility, selection process, salary, and more details here.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), under the Department of Atomic Energy, has released the recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News (Oct 31- Nov 06) 2026. A total of 254 various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, including Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, PRT, PRT (Music), Balvatika Teacher and Librarian, are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence on November 02, and interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 22, 2026, at https://www.aees.gov.in. The detailed notification against the Advertisement No. 01/2026 contains all the crucial information, including eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limits, fee details, and selection procedures, etc.
AEES Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed notification against the Advertisement No. 01/2026 is available on the official website, which will provide you all the crucial information, including eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limits, fee details, and selection procedures, etc. You can download the notification PDF directly through the link given below-
|AEES Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
|Download Link
aees.gov.in AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has launched the recruitment drive for 254 various posts, including Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Librarian, and Balvatika Teacher. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), Department of Atomic Energy
|Advertisement No.
|01/2026
|Posts
|Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, PRT, PRT (Music), Balvatika Teacher, Librarian
|Total Vacancies
|254
|Medium
|English
|Registration Opens
|November 02, 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|November 22, 2026
|Official Website
|aees.gov.in
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
The AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification PDF provides all the crucial details, including the online process for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. The online application process closes on November 22, 2026, and candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule before applying for the much-awaited recruitment drive. Check crucial dates regarding the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Online Registration Starts
|November 02, 2026
|Last Date to Apply Online
|November 22, 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.