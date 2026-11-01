AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), under the Department of Atomic Energy, has released the recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News (Oct 31- Nov 06) 2026. A total of 254 various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, including Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, PRT, PRT (Music), Balvatika Teacher and Librarian, are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence on November 02 , and interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 22, 2026 , at https://www.aees.gov.in. The detailed notification against the Advertisement No. 01/2026 contains all the crucial information, including eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limits, fee details, and selection procedures, etc.

The detailed notification against the Advertisement No. 01/2026 is available on the official website, which will provide you all the crucial information, including eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limits, fee details, and selection procedures, etc. You can download the notification PDF directly through the link given below-

AEES Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Download Link

aees.gov.in AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights

The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has launched the recruitment drive for 254 various posts, including Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Librarian, and Balvatika Teacher. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-