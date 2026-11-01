Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Check the Full List, Location, Famous Collections and Key Facts

Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Museums are one of the most interesting places where we explore the history, culture, art & culture of human civilisation. From ancient Egyptian mummies and dinosaurs fossils came into existence during Triassic period (roughly 230 to 245 million years ago) within the Mesozoic Era, historical objects, museums are preserving things that helps us understand to history us from pre historic era to modern era Some museums are also popular tourist attractions for millions of people to visit every year. Here, in this article we will explore top 10 Museums in the World 2026 with a full list with their locations, famous collections and key factrs about these museums in the world in detail in this article. Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Full List The latest available data from the global museum 2026 were made available in the TEA Global Experience Index 2025 report published by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) on October 27, 2026. The index showed that there had been 161.4 million visits to the world’s top 20 museums in 2025, which was a 5.4% rise over 2024.

Based on this ranking, China has made an appearance through various museums and historical palaces. Rank Museum Country Visitors in 2025 1 Palace Museum China 19 million 2 Summer Palace China 17.38 million 3 Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum China 10.97 million 4 Louvre Museum France 9.05 million 5 Palace of Versailles France 8.4 million 6 Shenzhen Nanshan District Museum China 7.46 million 7 Natural History Museum United Kingdom 7.12 million 8 Vatican Museums Vatican City 6.93 million 9 Opium War Museum China 6.93 million 10 National Museum of China China 6.90 million Source: 2025 TEA Global Experience Index figures, as reported in the 2026 global museum attendance rankings. Figures rounded to two decimal places where applicable.

1. Palace Museum, China Location: Beijing, China

Visitors in 2025: 19 million

Also known as: The Forbidden City As per the Guinness World Records, The Palace Museum in Beijing is the most visited museum in the world according to the latest 2025 attendance figures. It is located inside the famous Forbidden City, which was once the home of Chinese emperors. The museum preserves the history of China's imperial period. Visitors can explore ancient buildings, royal rooms, paintings, ceramics, jade objects, calligraphy and other historical collections. The Forbidden City was built during the Ming Dynasty and later served as the home of emperors from the Ming and Qing dynasties. Interesting fact: The Palace Museum has around 1.8 million cultural objects in its collection, making it one of the most important places for understanding Chinese history.

2. Summer Palace, China Location: Beijing, China

Visitors in 2025: 17.38 million The Summer Palace is one of China's most famous historical attractions. It was built as a royal garden where Chinese emperors and their families could relax during the summer months. The palace is known for its beautiful gardens, lakes, bridges, temples and traditional Chinese buildings. Kunming Lake and Longevity Hill are two of its most famous features. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the lake and explore the historic buildings surrounding it. Interesting fact: The Summer Palace became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 because of its importance as a masterpiece of Chinese landscape garden design. 3. Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, China Location: Xi'an, China

Visitors in 2025: 10.97 million

Famous attraction: Terracotta Army

The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum is famous for the Terracotta Army, one of the most remarkable archaeological discoveries in the world. The museum displays thousands of life-sized clay soldiers, horses and chariots. These figures were created to protect China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, in the afterlife. Each soldier has different facial features, hairstyles and clothing, making the collection especially interesting. The Terracotta Army was discovered in 1974 by local farmers while digging a well. Interesting fact: The Terracotta Army was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. Which Country Has the Most Museums in the Top 10? China dominates the latest 2026 global attendance ranking, with six of the top 10 museums located in the country. France has two entries, while the United Kingdom and Vatican City have one each.