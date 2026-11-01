Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Check the Full List, Location, Famous Collections and Key Facts
Discover the top 10 museums in the world in 2026, ranked by visitor numbers. Check their locations, 2025 attendance figures, history and interesting facts.
Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Museums are one of the most interesting places where we explore the history, culture, art & culture of human civilisation.
From ancient Egyptian mummies and dinosaurs fossils came into existence during Triassic period (roughly 230 to 245 million years ago) within the Mesozoic Era, historical objects, museums are preserving things that helps us understand to history us from pre historic era to modern era
Some museums are also popular tourist attractions for millions of people to visit every year. Here, in this article we will explore top 10 Museums in the World 2026 with a full list with their locations, famous collections and key factrs about these museums in the world in detail in this article.
Top 10 Museums in the World 2026: Full List
The latest available data from the global museum 2026 were made available in the TEA Global Experience Index 2025 report published by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) on October 27, 2026. The index showed that there had been 161.4 million visits to the world’s top 20 museums in 2025, which was a 5.4% rise over 2024.
Based on this ranking, China has made an appearance through various museums and historical palaces.
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Rank
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Museum
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Country
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Visitors in 2025
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1
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Palace Museum
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China
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19 million
|
2
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Summer Palace
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China
|
17.38 million
|
3
|
Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum
|
China
|
10.97 million
|
4
|
Louvre Museum
|
France
|
9.05 million
|
5
|
Palace of Versailles
|
France
|
8.4 million
|
6
|
Shenzhen Nanshan District Museum
|
China
|
7.46 million
|
7
|
Natural History Museum
|
United Kingdom
|
7.12 million
|
8
|
Vatican Museums
|
Vatican City
|
6.93 million
|
9
|
Opium War Museum
|
China
|
6.93 million
|
10
|
National Museum of China
|
China
|
6.90 million
Source: 2025 TEA Global Experience Index figures, as reported in the 2026 global museum attendance rankings. Figures rounded to two decimal places where applicable.
1. Palace Museum, China
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Location: Beijing, China
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Visitors in 2025: 19 million
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Also known as: The Forbidden City
As per the Guinness World Records, The Palace Museum in Beijing is the most visited museum in the world according to the latest 2025 attendance figures. It is located inside the famous Forbidden City, which was once the home of Chinese emperors.
The museum preserves the history of China's imperial period. Visitors can explore ancient buildings, royal rooms, paintings, ceramics, jade objects, calligraphy and other historical collections.
The Forbidden City was built during the Ming Dynasty and later served as the home of emperors from the Ming and Qing dynasties.
Interesting fact: The Palace Museum has around 1.8 million cultural objects in its collection, making it one of the most important places for understanding Chinese history.
2. Summer Palace, China
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Location: Beijing, China
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Visitors in 2025: 17.38 million
The Summer Palace is one of China's most famous historical attractions. It was built as a royal garden where Chinese emperors and their families could relax during the summer months.
The palace is known for its beautiful gardens, lakes, bridges, temples and traditional Chinese buildings.
Kunming Lake and Longevity Hill are two of its most famous features. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the lake and explore the historic buildings surrounding it.
Interesting fact: The Summer Palace became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 because of its importance as a masterpiece of Chinese landscape garden design.
3. Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, China
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Location: Xi'an, China
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Visitors in 2025: 10.97 million
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Famous attraction: Terracotta Army
The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum is famous for the Terracotta Army, one of the most remarkable archaeological discoveries in the world.
The museum displays thousands of life-sized clay soldiers, horses and chariots. These figures were created to protect China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, in the afterlife.
Each soldier has different facial features, hairstyles and clothing, making the collection especially interesting.
The Terracotta Army was discovered in 1974 by local farmers while digging a well.
Interesting fact: The Terracotta Army was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987.
Which Country Has the Most Museums in the Top 10?
China dominates the latest 2026 global attendance ranking, with six of the top 10 museums located in the country. France has two entries, while the United Kingdom and Vatican City have one each.
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China
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France
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United Kingdom
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Vatican City
This shows the strong popularity of Chinese museums and historical attractions among domestic and international visitors.
Why Are Museums Important?
Museums are not just places where old objects are kept. They help people understand the past and learn about different cultures and societies.
Here are some important reasons why museums matter:
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Preserve history: Museums protect historical objects, paintings and documents for future generations.
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Support education: Students can learn about history, science, art and different civilisations.
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Protect culture: Museums help preserve the traditions and cultural heritage of different communities.
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Encourage tourism: Famous museums attract visitors from different countries and support local tourism.
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Promote scientific knowledge: Science and natural history museums help people understand nature, animals, fossils and the universe.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.