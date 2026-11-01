Which 8 Places in India That People Avoid Visiting After Sunset?

8 Places in India That People Avoid Visiting After Sunset: India is home to many historical places that have interesting stories behind them. Some are famous for their architecture, while other are known are known for their mysterious incident, opr abandoned building. But did you know that some places in India that people avoid visiting after sunset? These places include Bhangarh Fort, Kuldhara Village, Sudhabay, Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Malcha Mahal, Feroz Shah Kotla Fort, Shaniwar Wada, and Agrasen Ki Baoli. In these places, people visit regularly, but after sunset, they are strictly avoided to visit, and even the Archealochila Survey Of India strictly prohibited the people to not enter the Bhangarh Fort after sunset. These mostly places are abandoned to visit after sunset are some of the abandoned villages in rRajasthan to an old palace in Delhi.

So, let’s explore these 8 Places in India that People Avoid Visiting After Sunset in detail, and find out what makes them so unusual. 8 Mysterious Places in India Where Visitors Must Follow Entry Timings S. No. Place Name Location Why Is It Famous? 1 Bhangarh Fort Alwar, Rajasthan Famous for legends involving Princess Ratnavati, a tantric named Singhia and Baba Balu Nath. 2 Kuldhara Village Near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan It's referred to as the ghost village. According to local folklore, their inhabitants desert it around 1825 because of the harassment of Salim Singh. 3 Sudhabay Near Pushkar, Rajasthan Known for its annual Ghost Fair, in which people take part in traditional rites that are connected with spirits. 4 Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal Karol Bagh, New Delhi The monument built in the memory of Firoz Shah Tughlaq from the 14th century. It is isolated, and has given birth to a number of enigmatic stories. 5 Malcha Mahal Central Ridge, New Delhi An ancient hunting house of the Tughlaq Period with an isolated location and a peculiar royal history. 6 Feroz Shah Kotla Fort Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi Famous for local beliefs about djinns, letters and offerings left by visitors seeking blessings. 7 Shaniwar Wada Pune, Maharashtra Famous for the tragedy of Peshwa Narayanrao and the famous legend of "Kaka Mala Vachva". 8 Agrasen Ki Baoli Hailey Road, New Delhi An ancient stepwell with 108 steps, associated with mysterious stories about its dark waters.

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan Location: Alwar district, Rajasthan Bhangarh Fort is one of the most famous places in India when it comes to haunted stories. It is surrounded by the Aravalli hills and has old temples, palaces and ruins that attract tourists during the day. However, the mysterious history of the fort is also well-known. One tale run amuck states that a tantric named Singhia, fell in love with the princess Ratnavati. He is said to have attempted to woo her by practicing black magic. But, his plan was unsuccessful and he cursed the whole town before dying. The story of the destruction of Bhangarh is associated with another local holy man, Baba Balu Nath. Why can't people visit after sunset? In contrast to many locations where ghost tales are told Bhangarh Fort has an explicit entry ban. According to the Rajasthan Tourism, the tourist is not allowed to go to the fort before sunrise and after the sunset.

But, there's no scientific proof of the supernatural stories linked to the fort. 2. Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan Location: Near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan Have you ever heard of a village that was left empty one day? It is one of such places in Rajasthan called Kuldhara. The Paliwal Brahmin community used to reside in the village. Local accounts state that the villagers had to abandon their homes around 1825 because they were said to be being harassed by a minister by the name of Salim Singh. Legend has it that before their departure they cast a spell on the village that no one would ever live there again. The old houses, the empty streets and the damaged buildings can be seen by the visitors today. These features add a distinct look to Kuldhara as compared to a normal village. The Rajasthan Tourism Department recognises Kuldhara as a ghost village and identifies it as a protected monument. But, rumors that folks are not safe to stay the night there are not officially confirmed.

3. Sudhabay, Rajasthan Location: Near Pushkar, Rajasthan Sudhabay is another interesting area in Rajasthan and the place associated with traditional beliefs of ghosts and spirits. It is also a place with annual Ghost Fair, where people gather to perform the traditional rituals. These rites are thought by some to ward off evil spirits. What makes Sudhabay so intriguing is that it does not just appear in modern ghost stories but is a part of the local traditions as well. Rajasthan Tourism also talks about Ghost Fair in its tourism information. There is no official word from the government, however, that visitors are barred from entering Sudhabay after dark. 4. Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Delhi Location: Karol Bagh, New Delhi There are a number of historical monuments in Delhi but Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is also featured in the list of mysterious places in Delhi.

The dating of its construction is believed to be from the reign of Firoz Shah Tughlaq (14th century). It is surrounded by greenery and it is within the Central Ridge area. The old walls, deserted rooms and solitary location have made it a favorite for the haunted community. There are many local legends surrounding the monument and strange noises.There are several stories about the monument and strange experiences in the area. What are its visiting hours? Delhi Tourism has said that the monument is open between 7 am and 5 pm. Please use these official opening times only and do not come in after the closing time. The government has yet to officially declare the monument haunted. 5. Malcha Mahal, Delhi Location: Central Ridge, New Delhi Malcha Mahal is an old hunting lodge dating back to Tughlaqs period. It is well known due to the strange family history of the royal family that resided there later in years.

The monument is surrounded by trees and is located far from the hustle bustle of Delhi. It is situated in a secluded place and is built of old stones, so it looks mysterious, especially when it is quiet. Malcha Mahal also forms part of Haunted Heritage Walk programme of Delhi Tourism. Intriguing is the fact that the government has arranged for guided visits to this site in the evening. This is why it isn't accurate to state that there are no night visits anymore. Authorised tours are available, and should be checked before visiting. Which Places Have Official Night-Entry Restrictions? Not every place associated with ghost stories has a government-imposed night-entry ban. Here is what the available official information establishes: Place Official position Bhangarh Fort Entry prohibited after sunset Kuldhara Village Protected monument; no blanket night ban verified Sudhabay Known for its traditional Ghost Fair Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal Listed visiting hours: 7 AM–5 PM Malcha Mahal Authorised evening heritage walks Feroz Shah Kotla Authorised evening heritage walks Shaniwar Wada Listed visiting hours: 9:30 AM–5 PM Agrasen Ki Baoli Protected monument; specific night ban not verified