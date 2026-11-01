Ind vs NZ 5th T20I: Check Date, Time, Venue & Squad

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: In the five-match series between India and New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. In the five-match series between India and New Zealand, Team India has already won the first three consecutive matches and secured the T20I series. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback by winning the fourth T20I by 87 runs at Eden Park in Auckland. Although India has already won the series, Team India will try to win the fifth and final match and finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to win the final match at their home ground and end the series on a positive note.

Here is everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, including the match date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details. IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Details Aspects Details Match India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 12:30 PM IST Toss Time 12:00 PM IST Venue Seddon Park City Hamilton, New Zealand Series India Tour of New Zealand 2026 Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner IND vs NZ 5th T20I Date and Time The IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST. This match will start at 8:00 PM local time in New Zealand. However, cricket fans in India can watch the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand in the afternoon, as per Indian Standard Time.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Venue The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Seddon Park is one of New Zealand's well-known international cricket grounds. It has hosted several international cricket matches and is known for its cricket-friendly playing conditions. Both teams will look to perform well at this venue. India will aim to finish the series with another victory, while New Zealand will try to continue their winning momentum after defeating India in the fourth T20I. India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule The India vs New Zealand T20I series consists of five matches. Here is the complete schedule: Match Date Venue Result 1st T20I October 22, 2026 Christchurch India won by 4 wickets 2nd T20I October 24, 2026 Christchurch India won by 4 wickets 3rd T20I October 27, 2026 Wellington India won by 6 wickets 4th T20I October 30, 2026 Auckland New Zealand won by 87 runs 5th T20I November 1, 2026 Hamilton Result will be announced after the match

India have already won three matches in the five-match series and secured an unassailable 3-1 lead. New Zealand won the fourth match and will now look to finish the series with another victory. India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: India Squad Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian team in the T20I series. The announced Indian squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talents. India's T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Tilak Varma

Axar Patel

Shivam Dube

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Naman Dhir

Prince Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Auqib Nabi

Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper) Team India will look to deliver a strong performance in the final match. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel will be important for India's performance.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: New Zealand Squad Mitchell Santner is the captain of New Zealand for the T20I series. The squad includes experienced players and young cricketers who will look to challenge India. New Zealand's T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Finn Allen

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Michael Bracewell

Josh Clarkson

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Jacob Duffy

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Bevon Jacobs

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Nathan Smith

Blair Tickner

Matthew Fisher New Zealand will aim to use home conditions to their advantage and put up a strong performance against the Indian team. After winning the fourth T20I, the hosts will try to carry their momentum into the final match. Where to Watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live? Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand through the following platforms: