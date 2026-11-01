Ind vs NZ 5th T20I: Check Date, Time, Venue & Squad
IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 will be played on November 1 in Hamilton. Check match time, venue, India and New Zealand squads and live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: In the five-match series between India and New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
This match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.
In the five-match series between India and New Zealand, Team India has already won the first three consecutive matches and secured the T20I series. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback by winning the fourth T20I by 87 runs at Eden Park in Auckland.
Although India has already won the series, Team India will try to win the fifth and final match and finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to win the final match at their home ground and end the series on a positive note.
Here is everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, including the match date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Details
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Aspects
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Details
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Match
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India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I
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Date
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Sunday, November 1, 2026
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Time
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12:30 PM IST
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Toss Time
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12:00 PM IST
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Venue
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Seddon Park
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City
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Hamilton, New Zealand
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Series
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India Tour of New Zealand 2026
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Indian Captain
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Shreyas Iyer
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New Zealand Captain
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Mitchell Santner
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Date and Time
The IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.
This match will start at 8:00 PM local time in New Zealand. However, cricket fans in India can watch the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand in the afternoon, as per Indian Standard Time.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Venue
The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Seddon Park is one of New Zealand's well-known international cricket grounds. It has hosted several international cricket matches and is known for its cricket-friendly playing conditions.
Both teams will look to perform well at this venue. India will aim to finish the series with another victory, while New Zealand will try to continue their winning momentum after defeating India in the fourth T20I.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule
The India vs New Zealand T20I series consists of five matches. Here is the complete schedule:
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Result
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1st T20I
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October 22, 2026
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Christchurch
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India won by 4 wickets
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2nd T20I
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October 24, 2026
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Christchurch
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India won by 4 wickets
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3rd T20I
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October 27, 2026
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Wellington
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India won by 6 wickets
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4th T20I
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October 30, 2026
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Auckland
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New Zealand won by 87 runs
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5th T20I
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November 1, 2026
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Hamilton
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Result will be announced after the match
India have already won three matches in the five-match series and secured an unassailable 3-1 lead. New Zealand won the fourth match and will now look to finish the series with another victory.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: India Squad
Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian team in the T20I series. The announced Indian squad includes a mix of experienced players and young talents.
India's T20I squad:
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Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
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Abhishek Sharma
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Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)
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Tilak Varma
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Axar Patel
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Shivam Dube
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Naman Dhir
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Prince Yadav
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Mayank Yadav
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Arshdeep Singh
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Varun Chakaravarthy
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Kuldeep Yadav
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Auqib Nabi
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Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper)
Team India will look to deliver a strong performance in the final match. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel will be important for India's performance.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner is the captain of New Zealand for the T20I series. The squad includes experienced players and young cricketers who will look to challenge India.
New Zealand's T20I squad:
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Mitchell Santner (Captain)
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Finn Allen
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Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)
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Michael Bracewell
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Josh Clarkson
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Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)
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Jacob Duffy
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Lockie Ferguson
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Matt Henry
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Bevon Jacobs
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Kyle Jamieson
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Adam Milne
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Daryl Mitchell
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Glenn Phillips
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Nathan Smith
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Blair Tickner
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Matthew Fisher
New Zealand will aim to use home conditions to their advantage and put up a strong performance against the Indian team. After winning the fourth T20I, the hosts will try to carry their momentum into the final match.
Where to Watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live?
Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand through the following platforms:
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Live telecast: Sony Sports Network
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Live streaming: SonyLIV
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Match start time: 12:30 PM IST
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Toss time: 12:00 PM IST
Conclusion
The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will take place on November 1, 2026, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 12:00 PM IST.
With India already winning the five-match T20I series 3-1, Team India will aim to finish the series with a 4-1 victory. Meanwhile, New Zealand will try to win their second consecutive match and end the T20I series on a positive note.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.