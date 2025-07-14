Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Only 3% With 120+ IQ Can Guess the Country Name in 5 Seconds!

Are you highly intelligent? Only 3% of individuals with an IQ of 120 or higher can correctly guess the country name in just 5 seconds. Test your intelligence and observation power now!

Mrigank Chakraborty
ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 14, 2025, 17:43 IST
Only 3% can guess the country name in 5 seconds!
Only 3% can guess the country name in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles that challenge a reader by testing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. There are different types of brain teaser puzzles, namely picture puzzles, math puzzles, riddles, and finding the hidden object or mistake. Regular practice of brain teasers helps in developing excellent problem-solving skills.

Are you highly intelligent? Only 3% of individuals with an IQ of 120 or higher can correctly guess the country name in just 5 seconds. Test your intelligence and observation power now! 

Only Geniuses With 140+ IQ Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds!

Brain Teaser: Guess the Country Name in 5 Seconds

guess the flag

Source: Wikipedia

A picture puzzle in the form of a country flag is presented before the readers. The challenge for the readers is to guess the country's name in 5 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your intelligence and memory power.

Your time starts now!

Examine the flag carefully and see if you can identify the country name.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

Hint: The country name consists of 6 letters.

Have you guessed it now?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image one final time and see if you can guess the country name before the time limit.

And...

Time’s up.

Have you identified the country name?

Congratulations if you are among those highly intelligent readers who have identified the country’s name in 5 seconds.

Those readers who couldn’t guess the country name can check the solution below.

Only 140+ IQ Holders Can Find the Mistake in the Picture in 7 Seconds!

Guess the Country Name: Solution

The country's name is Rwanda, a nation in East Africa.

If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who guesses the country name quickly.

Also, check out another recommended puzzle challenge below.

Spot the 3 Differences in the Sleeping Panda Pictures in 21 Seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News