Only 140+ IQ Holders Can Find the Mistake in the Picture in 7 Seconds!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 7 Seconds

IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. Are you highly intelligent with a 140+ IQ? Test your intelligence and critical thinking skills by finding one mistake in the picture in 7 seconds. Your time starts now!

These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These are simple puzzle games that boost brainpower.

Source: Brightside

This IQ test will put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.

The picture shared above depicts two camels walking in the scorching desert.

Looks pretty normal at first glance, right?

However, there is one mistake in the picture.

Can you find the mistake within 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Scan the image properly and see if you are able to find anything that appears unusual in the picture.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulations to readers who, with their razor-sharp brains and superior IQ, have found the mistake in the picture.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

