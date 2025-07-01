Only 140+ IQ Holders Can Find the Mistake in the Picture in 7 Seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Are you highly intelligent with a 140+ IQ? Test your intelligence and critical thinking skills by finding one mistake in the picture in 7 seconds. Your time starts now!

Jul 14, 2025, 14:04 IST
Find the mistake in 7 seconds!
Find the mistake in 7 seconds!

IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These are simple puzzle games that boost brainpower. 

These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. Are you highly intelligent with a 140+ IQ? Test your intelligence and critical thinking skills by finding one mistake in the picture in 7 seconds. Your time starts now!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 7 Seconds

find the mistake in the picture

Source: Brightside

This IQ test will put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.

The picture shared above depicts two camels walking in the scorching desert.

Looks pretty normal at first glance, right?

However, there is one mistake in the picture.

Can you find the mistake within 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Scan the image properly and see if you are able to find anything that appears unusual in the picture.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulations to readers who, with their razor-sharp brains and superior IQ, have found the mistake in the picture.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

IQ Test with Solution

The mistake in the picture is that while the camels are walking facing the sun, they are not forming any shadow.

find the mistake in the picture solved

If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.

Also, check out another interesting puzzle challenge below.

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

