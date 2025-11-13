SBI PO vs IBPS PO: Which Bank Job Is Better for You in 2025?

SBI PO vs IBPS PO: Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the reputed bank posts that attracts lakhs of graduates every year. But the question is, which one is better: SBI PO or IBPS PO? Both roles offer high pay and growth opportunities. But the experience in each post is slightly different. What sets them apart is their work culture, career exposure, and competition. And one difference you may notice is the number of vacancies each year. IBPS releases more PO openings than SBI. SBI listed 500+ PO positions in 2025, while IBPS listed 5000+. Most recent data also indicates that IBPS PO attracts over 12 lakh applicants, while SBI PO typically gets 8 lakh+ applicants. If you are aiming for a PO role and are unsure whether to choose SBI or IBPS, this article will guide you toward the right choice.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Which is a better Career Option?
Knowing the difference between SBI PO and IBPS PO is important. It helps you choose a path that meets your preferences. But how do we know which post is better? Find how these posts differ in vacancy, pattern, salary, scope, and other factors.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Number of Vacancies
State Bank of India (SBI) hires POs for its own branches across India. While IBPS appoints POs for different participating banks. This is why the SBI PO vacancies are usually fewer than those released by IBPS. The vacancies were over 500 for SBI PO and 5000+ for IBPS PO in 2025.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Pattern & Difficulty Level
The PO selection process includes prelims, mains, and interviews. The prelims exam assesses verbal, reasoning, and numerical skills. On the contrary, the mains exam covers both objective and descriptive papers on areas like reasoning, DI, GK, English, etc. But the SBI PO is more competitive and tougher than the IBPS PO exam.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Salary Structure
Salaries for SBI PO and IBPS PO are similar. The basic pay for these two posts is INR 48480 per month in the scale of 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. They will also be eligible for allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, PF, medical, pension, etc. Still, SBI PO offers a comparatively higher monthly pay and allowances than IBPS PO.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Job Profile
The roles and responsibilities of SBI PO and IBPS PO are almost the same. They need to ensure the smooth functioning of bank operations. The job profiles for both posts are as follows:
Handle customer queries and account procedures.
Manage tasks, including chequebook and ATM card issuance.
Approve the transactions processed by the clerk.
Verify all the documents before loan processing.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Work Experience & Environment
SBI is the leading bank with over 22,500 branches in the country. This popularity attracts a huge number of applicants every year. On the contrary, IBPS recruits PO in different participating banks like BOI, BOB, Canara Bank, PNB, etc. But the work pressure is usually higher in SBI because of its larger customer base.
SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Career Growth
The career growth for SBI PO and IBPS PO is nearly the same. They both offer plenty of opportunities for advancement. But SBI PO general enjoys faster career growth compared to other public sector banks. Based on their efficiency and passing internal exams, they are promoted to higher posts. The promotion hierarchy for the Probationary Officer post is as follows:
So, who wins in long-term growth?
SBI PO leads in long-term growth. It offers regular increments, more allowances, and chances to grow into leadership roles. But the competition in the SBI PO is also high.
