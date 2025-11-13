SBI PO vs IBPS PO: Which Bank Job Is Better for You in 2025?

SBI PO vs IBPS PO: Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the reputed bank posts that attracts lakhs of graduates every year. But the question is, which one is better: SBI PO or IBPS PO? Both roles offer high pay and growth opportunities. But the experience in each post is slightly different. What sets them apart is their work culture, career exposure, and competition. And one difference you may notice is the number of vacancies each year. IBPS releases more PO openings than SBI. SBI listed 500+ PO positions in 2025, while IBPS listed 5000+. Most recent data also indicates that IBPS PO attracts over 12 lakh applicants, while SBI PO typically gets 8 lakh+ applicants. If you are aiming for a PO role and are unsure whether to choose SBI or IBPS, this article will guide you toward the right choice.

SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Which is a better Career Option? Knowing the difference between SBI PO and IBPS PO is important. It helps you choose a path that meets your preferences. But how do we know which post is better? Find how these posts differ in vacancy, pattern, salary, scope, and other factors. SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Number of Vacancies State Bank of India (SBI) hires POs for its own branches across India. While IBPS appoints POs for different participating banks. This is why the SBI PO vacancies are usually fewer than those released by IBPS. The vacancies were over 500 for SBI PO and 5000+ for IBPS PO in 2025. SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Pattern & Difficulty Level The PO selection process includes prelims, mains, and interviews. The prelims exam assesses verbal, reasoning, and numerical skills. On the contrary, the mains exam covers both objective and descriptive papers on areas like reasoning, DI, GK, English, etc. But the SBI PO is more competitive and tougher than the IBPS PO exam.

SBI PO Syllabus 2025 IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Salary Structure Salaries for SBI PO and IBPS PO are similar. The basic pay for these two posts is INR 48480 per month in the scale of 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. They will also be eligible for allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, PF, medical, pension, etc. Still, SBI PO offers a comparatively higher monthly pay and allowances than IBPS PO. SBI PO Salary 2025 IBPS PO Salary 2025 SBI PO vs. IBPS PO: Job Profile The roles and responsibilities of SBI PO and IBPS PO are almost the same. They need to ensure the smooth functioning of bank operations. The job profiles for both posts are as follows:

Handle customer queries and account procedures.

Manage tasks, including chequebook and ATM card issuance.

Approve the transactions processed by the clerk.

Verify all the documents before loan processing.