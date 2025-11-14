KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at kvsangathan.nic.in for 14967 Posts- Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More

KVS NVS Apply Online 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.
The KVS and NVS are going to fill the posts of Principal, Vice-Prinicipal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), PGTs in Modern Languages, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), TGTs in 3rd language, Primary Teachers (PRTs), and various non-teaching posts.
KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 Overview
The KVS and NVS recruitment 2025 invites applications from the eligible candidates to fill various teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT) and administrative/non-teaching posts across central schools in India. As per the official notification, the total number of vacancies are around 12,000+. The appointment process will be conducted by the CBSE for both the organisations (KVS and NVS). Check the recruitment details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
|
Conducting Bodies
|
KVS & NVS (via CBSE)
|
Purpose
|
Filling teaching and non-teaching posts in central schools across India
|
Short Notice
|
13 November 2025
|
Online Application Start
|
14 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
4 December 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
Download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Syllabus 2025
Check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern
KVS NVS 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are required to fulfill the eligibility criteria in order to apply for various teaching and no -teaching posts on KVS and NVS. The candidates must download the official notification from the CBSE/ KVS/ NVS website to check the eligibility criteria for different posts.
Check the Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in KVS and NVS
Steps to Apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025
The candidates who are willing to apply for the teaching and non-teaching positions at KVS and NVS can follow the step-by-step process provided below:
-
Visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in
-
On the home page, in the Latest@CBSE section click on the "Recruitment for Teaching and Non teaching posts in KVS and NVS-2025".
-
Read the notification carefully before proceeding further.
-
After reading the notification, click on the Apply Online link provided on the homepage of CBSE website.
-
One-Time Registration:Candidates must first register by completing the registration form, which includes entering basic details, creating a password, selecting a security question, and providing an answer to it. Upon successful submission, a system-generated Registration Number will be issued. This Registration Number, along with the password, will be used for all future logins. After registration, candidates must fill in the remaining details of the registration form, including personal information and uploading scanned images of their photograph and signature.
-
Apply for the Desired Post
-
Candidates are required to pay the post-wise examination fee. The fee must be paid online using Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card by selecting the appropriate payment option and following the on-screen instructions.
-
Review the application form carefully before final submission.
KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
Eligible and interested candidates who wish to pursue their career in the KVS and NVS schools across the country can apply for the KVS recruitment 2025 through the link provided below:
Direct Link to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025
KVS NVS 2025 Application Fee
The candidates have to pay examination fee and processing fee online through the prescribed link at online application. No examination fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category. However, the processing of Rs.500/- will have to be paid by each and every applicant. The post-wise examination fee payable is as under:
|
S.No
|
Post Name
|
Examination Fee
|
Processing Fee
|
1
|
Assistant Commissioner
|
Rs. 2300/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
2
|
Principal
|
Rs. 2300/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
3
|
Vice Principal
|
Rs. 2300/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
4
|
PGT
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
5
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
6
|
Finance Officer
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
7
|
Administrative Officer
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
8
|
TGT
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
9
|
Librarian
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
10
|
PRT
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
11
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
12
|
Junior Translator
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
13
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
14
|
Stenographer Grade-II
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
15
|
Stenographer Grade-I
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
16
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
17
|
Lab Attendant
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
|
18
|
Multi-Tasking Staff
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
Rs. 500/-
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation