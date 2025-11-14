KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at kvsangathan.nic.in for 14967 Posts- Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More

KVS NVS Apply Online 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The KVS and NVS are going to fill the posts of Principal, Vice-Prinicipal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), PGTs in Modern Languages, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), TGTs in 3rd language, Primary Teachers (PRTs), and various non-teaching posts.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 Overview

The KVS and NVS recruitment 2025 invites applications from the eligible candidates to fill various teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT) and administrative/non-teaching posts across central schools in India. As per the official notification, the total number of vacancies are around 12,000+. The appointment process will be conducted by the CBSE for both the organisations (KVS and NVS). Check the recruitment details below: