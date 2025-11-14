IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at kvsangathan.nic.in for 14967 Posts- Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 14, 2025, 17:11 IST

KVS NVS Apply Online 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have released a combined recruitment drive for 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The online application window opens from 14 November 2025 and closes on 4 December 2025. Interested candidates should check the official notification for post-wise vacancy, eligibility, fee, and apply through the official portal.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KVS NVS 2025 Apply Online Begins
KVS NVS 2025 Apply Online Begins

KVS NVS Apply Online 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. 

The KVS and NVS are going to fill the posts of Principal, Vice-Prinicipal, Assistant Commissioner, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), PGTs in Modern Languages, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), TGTs in 3rd language, Primary Teachers (PRTs), and various non-teaching posts.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 Overview

The KVS and NVS recruitment 2025 invites applications from the eligible candidates to fill various teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT) and administrative/non-teaching posts across central schools in India. As per the official notification, the total number of vacancies are around 12,000+. The appointment process will be conducted by the CBSE for both the organisations (KVS and NVS). Check the recruitment details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts

Conducting Bodies

KVS & NVS (via CBSE)

Purpose

Filling teaching and non-teaching posts in central schools across India

Short Notice

13 November 2025 

Online Application Start

14 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

4 December 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Syllabus 2025

Check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern

KVS NVS 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to fulfill the eligibility criteria in order to apply for various teaching and no -teaching posts on KVS and NVS. The candidates must download the official notification from the CBSE/ KVS/ NVS website to check the eligibility criteria for different posts.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in KVS and NVS

Steps to Apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025

The candidates who are willing to apply for the teaching and non-teaching positions at KVS and NVS can follow the step-by-step process provided below:

  • Visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in

  • On the home page, in the Latest@CBSE section click on the "Recruitment for Teaching and Non teaching posts in KVS and NVS-2025".

  • Read the notification carefully before proceeding further.

  • After reading the notification, click on the Apply Online link provided on the homepage of CBSE website.

    1. One-Time Registration:Candidates must first register by completing the registration form, which includes entering basic details, creating a password, selecting a security question, and providing an answer to it. Upon successful submission, a system-generated Registration Number will be issued. This Registration Number, along with the password, will be used for all future logins. After registration, candidates must fill in the remaining details of the registration form, including personal information and uploading scanned images of their photograph and signature.

    2. Apply for the Desired Post

  • Candidates are required to pay the post-wise examination fee. The fee must be paid online using Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card by selecting the appropriate payment option and following the on-screen instructions.

  • Review the application form carefully before final submission.

Steps to apply for KVS

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

Eligible and interested candidates who wish to pursue their career in the KVS and NVS schools across the country can apply for the KVS recruitment 2025 through the link provided below:

Direct Link to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025

KVS NVS 2025 Application Fee

The candidates have to pay examination fee and processing fee online through the prescribed link at online application. No examination fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category. However, the processing of Rs.500/- will have to be paid by each and every applicant. The post-wise examination fee payable is as under:

S.No

Post Name

Examination Fee

Processing Fee

1

Assistant Commissioner

Rs. 2300/-

Rs. 500/-

2

Principal

Rs. 2300/-

Rs. 500/-

3

Vice Principal

Rs. 2300/-

Rs. 500/-

4

PGT

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

5

Assistant Engineer

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

6

Finance Officer

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

7

Administrative Officer

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

8

TGT

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

9

Librarian

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

10

PRT

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

11

Assistant Section Officer

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

12

Junior Translator

Rs. 1500/-

Rs. 500/-

13

Senior Secretariat Assistant

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

14

Stenographer Grade-II

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

15

Stenographer Grade-I

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

16

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

17

Lab Attendant

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

18

Multi-Tasking Staff

Rs. 1200/-

Rs. 500/-

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News