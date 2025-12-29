List of Top 5 Oldest Written Constitutions in the World

The Constitution provides the framework for how a country operates, how power is administered, including the protection of rights, and how laws will be created. While most countries developed written constitutions over the past few centuries, only a few of them have had written constitutions remain in existence for longer than one hundred years and continue to function today. These documents indicate that countries with such constitutions have been politically stable, have been able to adapt to social change, and that they are committed to the rule of law. Countries of all sizes including small republics and the world's largest countries have used these documents to guide them during periods of war, reform, and social upheaval while they have retained their core values. A good understanding of the oldest written constitutions currently in effect worldwide will help students with their preparation for competitive examinations, as this topic will often be tested in Polity and History. Below are the five oldest written constitutions that still serve as the basis of modern-day government.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Oldest Democracies in the World Top 5 Oldest Written Constitutions in the World Here are the top 5 oldest written constitutions in the world along with the country name and how old they are: Rank Constitution Name Country How Old It Is (Approx.) 1 Constitution of San Marino San Marino 425 years (since 1600) 2 Constitution of the United States United States 236 years (since 1789) 3 Constitution of Norway Norway 211 years (since 1814) 4 Constitution of the Netherlands Netherlands 210 years (since 1815) 5 Constitution of Belgium Belgium 194 years (since 1831) 1. San Marino Written in 1600, the San Marino Constitution is the longest unbroken document still in use today. It is based on the country's medieval laws and establishes the manner in which it governs its citizens and the components of the government. Despite changes to its original wording, it has never changed since its inception.

2. United States of America Written in 1789, the US Constitution is the globe’s most ancient written constitution that is usable on behalf of a nation. It gave rise to a type of government called Federalism; the separation of powers; and the checks and balances system of governance that continues to influence how the United States forms its laws as well as conducting legal affairs. It has been changed 27 times and keeps forming the basis of American democracy as well as how government is run. 3. Kingdom of Norway On May 17, 1814, the King of Norway adopted the Constitution of Norway as one of the initial constitutions of Europe. It establishes a democratic form of government for the Kingdom of Norway; it also guarantees Free Speech for every citizen, and prohibits discrimination against citizens of Norway for any reason. Like other constitutions in the world, it has been modified and updated since its original drafting but continues to establish many rights of the citizenry of Norway, as well as the structure of the modern government of Norway.

4. The Netherlands The Constitution of The Netherlands was adopted in 1815, post Napoleonic War. It was drafted as a result of the formation of a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy. Throughout its evolution, it has continued to maintain its foundational principles and legal framework that lay the groundwork for the establishment of the modern government of The Netherlands. 5. Belgium Belgium’s Constitution is considered a liberal constitution; it was adopted in 1831 and is among Europe’s oldest DOCs that advocate a constitutional monarchy. It established strong guarantees for fundamental rights; all 27 amendments still apply today. It remains a basic component of the formation of a democratic form of government within the country's political system, and its principles continue to guide the ongoing construction of the Belgian government.