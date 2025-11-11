GATE 2026 Exam Centres: Check the Zone-wise Complete List of Exam Cities

GATE Exam Centre 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) released the GATE 2026 Exam Centre List along with the notification of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. GATE 2026 is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG). This year, the GATE exam is scheduled to be held onFebruary 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, at 235 designated test centres in 8 IIT Zones, namely IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. In this article, we will see the complete list of GATE Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes, along the exam schedule.
GATE Exam Centres 2026: Test City List
Along with the official information bulletin, the IIT Guwahati (IITG) releases details and information regarding the GATE Exam Centres. The notification for the GATE 2026 exam has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the GATE 2026 notification PDF.
How to Choose the GATE 2026 Exam Centres?
A candidate can choose three cities from the list of examination cities given below. All three choices must be from the same GATE 2026 zone. If a candidate chooses a particular city (in a particular zone) as their first choice, then he/she will be able to choose the cities of their second and third choices only from the same zone. Although the GATE Committee reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, it and allot a city that may not be one of the choices selected by the candidate.
GATE 2026 Exam City List
The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in the cities given in the table below. At the time of online submission of the application form, the candidate will be required to choose the city in which he/she want to take the test. However, the exact address and location of the test centres shall be indicated on the GATE admit card. Mentioned below is the list of GATE Exam Centres 2026.
|
Zone
|
Address
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zone 1: IISc Bengaluru
|
GATE Office,
IISc Bengaluru
Bengaluru – 560 012
|
|
Zone 2: IIT Bombay
|
GATE Office,
IIT Bombay, Powai,
Mumbai – 400 076
|
|
Zone 3: IIT Delhi
|
GATE Office,
IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas,
New Delhi – 110 016
|
|
Zone 4: IIT Guwahati
|
GATE Office,
IIT Guwahati,
Guwahati – 781 039
|
|
Zone 5: IIT Kanpur
|
GATE Office,
IIT Kanpur,
Kanpur – 208 016
|
|
Zone 6: IIT Kharagpur
|
GATE Office,
IIT Kharagpur,
Kharagpur – 721 302
|
|
Zone 7: IIT Madras
|
GATE Office,
IIT Madras,
Chennai – 600 036
|
|
Zone 8: IIT Roorkee
|
GATE Office,
IIT Roorkee,
Roorkee – 247 667
|
GATE Exam Schedule 2026
The IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 exam schedule along with the notification. The exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The candidates are advised to report well in advance at the exam centre; reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances.
|
GATE 2026 Admit Cards Release Date
|
January 2, 2026
|
GATE 2026 Exam Date
|
February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Shifts Timing
|
Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (IST)
Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (IST)
|
GATE 2026 Result Date
|
March 19, 2026
