GATE 2026 Exam Centres: Check the Zone-wise Complete List of Exam Cities

GATE Exam Centre 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) released the GATE 2026 Exam Centre List along with the notification of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. GATE 2026 is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG). This year, the GATE exam is scheduled to be held onFebruary 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, at 235 designated test centres in 8 IIT Zones, namely IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. In this article, we will see the complete list of GATE Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes, along the exam schedule.

GATE 2026 Exam Date; Check Shift-wise GATE Exam Schedule And Timings GATE Exam Centres 2026: Test City List Along with the official information bulletin, the IIT Guwahati (IITG) releases details and information regarding the GATE Exam Centres. The notification for the GATE 2026 exam has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the GATE 2026 notification PDF. How to Choose the GATE 2026 Exam Centres? A candidate can choose three cities from the list of examination cities given below. All three choices must be from the same GATE 2026 zone. If a candidate chooses a particular city (in a particular zone) as their first choice, then he/she will be able to choose the cities of their second and third choices only from the same zone. Although the GATE Committee reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, it and allot a city that may not be one of the choices selected by the candidate.

GATE 2026 Exam City List The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in the cities given in the table below. At the time of online submission of the application form, the candidate will be required to choose the city in which he/she want to take the test. However, the exact address and location of the test centres shall be indicated on the GATE admit card. Mentioned below is the list of GATE Exam Centres 2026. Zone Address Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Zone 1: IISc Bengaluru GATE Office, IISc Bengaluru Bengaluru – 560 012 Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool

Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bidar, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya, Mangaluru (Mangalore), Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru (Tumkur)

Kerala: Angamaly, Payyanur, Vatakara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Wayanad

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Narsapur/Medak Zone 2: IIT Bombay GATE Office, IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai – 400 076 Goa: Madgaon, Mapusa, Panaji

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Maharashtra: Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Baramati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Panvel - Rasayani, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner - Loni, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Vasai - Palghar, Wardha Zone 3: IIT Delhi GATE Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, New Delhi – 110 016 Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar

Ladakh: Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain

New Delhi: New Delhi

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura Zone 4: IIT Guwahati GATE Office, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati – 781 039 Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun-Itanagar

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad

Manipur: Imphal

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Dimapur-Kohima

Sikkim: Gangtok

Tripura: Agartala

West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri Zone 5: IIT Kanpur GATE Office, IIT Kanpur, Kanpur – 208 016 Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi Zone 6: IIT Kharagpur GATE Office, IIT Kharagpur, Kharagpur – 721 302 Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram, Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur

Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Odisha: Balasore-Bhadrak, Baripada, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

West Bengal: Bankura, Berhampore, Hooghly, Howrah, Kharagpur-Midnapur, Kolaghat, Kolkatta, Suri Zone 7: IIT Madras GATE Office, IIT Madras, Chennai – 600 036 Andhra Pradesh: Chirala-Bapatla, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Nandyala, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati

Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram

Pondicherry: Puducherry

Tamilnadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ooty, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal Zone 8: IIT Roorkee GATE Office, IIT Roorkee, Roorkee – 247 667 Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh: Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra-Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla-Solan, Una

Punjab: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar-Phagwara, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA, Saharanpur