Which IPL Franchise Has the Highest Brand Value in 2026? See the Full Team Rankings

The Indian Premier League has just released its brand value rankings for 2026 and the numbers are very big. As per the 2026 IPL Brand Valuation Study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, the IPL as a business is now worth 20.6 billion US dollars which is 11.4% up than previous year.

This is what makes IPL one of the most valuable sports leagues in the entire world. The IPL continues to grow due to strong sponsorships, media rights deals and a very high fan base. However, what exactly is "brand value"? In simple terms brand value means how much a team's name, their image and popularity is worth in the market.

Here is the full 2026 brand value rankings of all 10 IPL teams that will tell you which team is on the top and understand what factors determine a team's brand value.