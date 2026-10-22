UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Major Relief for Candidates as Government Extends TET Qualification Deadline
Big update for the UP TGT Candidates! The government has made TET qualification mandatory for 17740 TGT posts and has also extended the time to pass the TET. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Uttar Pradesh clears 17740 TGT vacancies; TET now mandatory for recruitment.
- Candidates have until June 30, 2027, to clear the mandatory TET exam.
- Age limit for Shikshamitras in primary recruitment relaxed to 60 years.
In a latest development for the teaching job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has cleared the pathway for the recruitment of approximately 17740 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies across 4512 government-aided secondary schools. The government has also made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a mandatory qualification for the TGT recruitment for the first time. It has also extended the deadline to pass the TET qualification. As per the official notification issued by Dr. Ashok Kumar Kannaujiya, Special Secretary, to the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission, candidates applying for the upcoming TGT posts will be given time until June 30, 2027, to clear the required TET exam and obtain a valid certificate.
What are the Key Eligibility Criteria Relief for TGT Candidates
Under the newly added rules, candidates can apply for the TGT vacancies even if they have not yet passed the mandatory TET. However, selection and the final appointment of the candidates will remain conditional:-
- TET Passing Window: Applicants must clear the TET qualification and hold a valid certificate on or before June 30, 2027.
- Conditional Appointment: Candidates should note that inclusion in the merit list or the initial selection will not guarantee final job appointment unless the candidate fulfills the TET requirement within the stated window.
- Why Date Relaxation Was Granted: Amending the service rules and organising a fresh TET exam will require at least three months. To avoid delays in publishing the notification for 17,740 TGT vacancies ahead of the upcoming state elections, the government opted to grant this relaxation.
Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check
Special Relaxation for Shikshamitras in Primary Recruitment
As per media sources, alongside the TGT announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an important update for the Shikshamitras participating in the recruitment drive for 11, 508 Assistant Teacher posts in municipal areas. Following the orders from the Supreme Court, the government has also relaxed the maximum limit for the Shikshamitras to 60 years, allowing long-serving educators to participate in the recruitment process. Standard age criteria for general candidates remain set at 21 to 40 years as of July 1.
Why is this Beneficial for the UP TGT Aspirants?
This major update and addition to the UP TGT recruitment process is beneficial for the candidates in a few ways, which are as follows:-
- Candidates who are planning to apply for the upcoming UP TGT posts should also prepare for the upcoming TET exam syllabus, as clearing both milestones before June 2027 is mandatory for appointment.
- While TET tests the core pedagogy and general aptitude, the TGT selection process is completely dependent on the subject-specific knowledge in disciplines such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages.
- Candidates should make sure that their caste certificates, domicile proofs, and academic mark sheets are updated ahead of the official application window opening.
Also check, Bihar STET 2026: November 4 Exam Rescheduled to a New Date Revised Admit Card Out on October 24
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.