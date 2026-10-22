UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Major Relief for Candidates as Government Extends TET Qualification Deadline

In a latest development for the teaching job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has cleared the pathway for the recruitment of approximately 17740 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies across 4512 government-aided secondary schools. The government has also made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a mandatory qualification for the TGT recruitment for the first time. It has also extended the deadline to pass the TET qualification. As per the official notification issued by Dr. Ashok Kumar Kannaujiya, Special Secretary, to the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission, candidates applying for the upcoming TGT posts will be given time until June 30, 2027, to clear the required TET exam and obtain a valid certificate.

Why Date Relaxation Was Granted: Amending the service rules and organising a fresh TET exam will require at least three months. To avoid delays in publishing the notification for 17,740 TGT vacancies ahead of the upcoming state elections, the government opted to grant this relaxation.

Conditional Appointment: Candidates should note that inclusion in the merit list or the initial selection will not guarantee final job appointment unless the candidate fulfills the TET requirement within the stated window.

TET Passing Window: Applicants must clear the TET qualification and hold a valid certificate on or before June 30, 2027.

Under the newly added rules, candidates can apply for the TGT vacancies even if they have not yet passed the mandatory TET. However, selection and the final appointment of the candidates will remain conditional:-

Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check

Special Relaxation for Shikshamitras in Primary Recruitment

As per media sources, alongside the TGT announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an important update for the Shikshamitras participating in the recruitment drive for 11, 508 Assistant Teacher posts in municipal areas. Following the orders from the Supreme Court, the government has also relaxed the maximum limit for the Shikshamitras to 60 years, allowing long-serving educators to participate in the recruitment process. Standard age criteria for general candidates remain set at 21 to 40 years as of July 1.

Why is this Beneficial for the UP TGT Aspirants?

This major update and addition to the UP TGT recruitment process is beneficial for the candidates in a few ways, which are as follows:-