Indian Flag Rules: What Does the Flag Code of India Say About Displaying the Tricolour?

The Indian National Flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. These acts explain how the Tricolour should be displayed and what is prohibited to protect its dignity. The rules apply to the display of the National Flag by members of the public and government institutions. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Flag Code of India?

The Flag Code of India brings together the rules, conventions and instructions governing the display of the National Flag. It came into effect on January 26, 2002. It was amended in 2021 to allow machine made and polyester flags among other permitted materials. An amendment in 2022 allowed the National Flag displayed in the open or at the house of a member of the public to be flown during the day and night.