Indian Flag Rules: What Does the Flag Code of India Say About Displaying the Tricolour?
Know the Flag Code of India rules for displaying the Tricolour, the laws against disrespecting the National Flag and the penalties under Indian law.
The Indian National Flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. These acts explain how the Tricolour should be displayed and what is prohibited to protect its dignity. The rules apply to the display of the National Flag by members of the public and government institutions. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Flag Code of India?
The Flag Code of India brings together the rules, conventions and instructions governing the display of the National Flag. It came into effect on January 26, 2002. It was amended in 2021 to allow machine made and polyester flags among other permitted materials. An amendment in 2022 allowed the National Flag displayed in the open or at the house of a member of the public to be flown during the day and night.
What Are the Rules for Displaying the Indian National Flag?
The Ministry of Home Affairs lists several rules for displaying the Tricolour.
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Rule / Principle
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Standard / Guidelines
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Correct Shape and Ratio
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The National Flag must be rectangular, with a length-to-height ratio of 3:2.
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Correct Orientation
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The saffron band must not be displayed at the bottom.
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Position of Honour
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The flag should occupy a position of honour and be clearly placed when displayed.
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Condition of the Flag
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A damaged or dishevelled National Flag must not be displayed.
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No Disrespectful Handling
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The flag must not touch the ground or floor, or trail in water.
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No Decoration
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The National Flag must not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or for decoration.
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No Lettering
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The National Flag must not carry lettering.
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No Improper Covering
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It must not be used to cover the sides, back, or top of a vehicle.
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Disposal
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A damaged National Flag must be destroyed privately and in a manner consistent with its dignity.
Can You Display the Indian Flag at Home?
Members of the public, private organisations and educational institutions may hoist the National Flag on all days and occasions, subject to its dignity and honour.
What Does the Law Say About Disrespecting the National Flag?
The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 deals with acts that insult or show disrespect to the Indian National Flag. Burning, mutilating, defacing, defiling, disfiguring, destroying or trampling on the National Flag may constitute an offence. A person found guilty under Section 2 may face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine or both.
What Happened in the Raihan Vadra Exhibition Row?
The issue came into public discussion after artist and photographer Raihan Vadra’s exhibition, No Idea Is Final at Bikaner House in New Delhi. The Bikaner House administration has pulled down over 70 photographs showcased by Raihan Vadra.
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