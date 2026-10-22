Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar Win India's First Archery Gold in Aichi-Nagoya

India's brilliant run continued on Day 4 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian compound mixed team archery pair of Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched India's first archery gold medal of the 2026 edition.

Facing Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the final, Sheetal and Toman defeated them by 151–148 to secure the gold medal.

Check out the final scoreline, key details about Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar, and other important facts about their historic achievement.

Heartiest congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar on clinching Gold in the Para Compound Mixed Team Final at the Asian Para Games 2026. #Cheer4Bharat https://t.co/0EMGjoJz82 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 22, 2026