Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar Win India's First Archery Gold in Aichi-Nagoya
Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar defeated Indonesia 151–148 to win the compound mixed team archery gold at the Asian Para Games 2026. Check their scoreline, world record and major achievements.
India's brilliant run continued on Day 4 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian compound mixed team archery pair of Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched India's first archery gold medal of the 2026 edition.
Facing Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the final, Sheetal and Toman defeated them by 151–148 to secure the gold medal.
Check out the final scoreline, key details about Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar, and other important facts about their historic achievement.
Heartiest congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar on clinching Gold in the Para Compound Mixed Team Final at the Asian Para Games 2026. #Cheer4Bharat https://t.co/0EMGjoJz82— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 22, 2026
How Did Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar Win the Archery Gold Medal?
The Indian pair started the match in a positive manner, taking a slight lead of 38-37 in the first end, with Toman Kumar hitting the 10-ring twice.
The lead extended further in the second end, when the Indian archers managed 3 perfect shots in the 10-ring, taking their advantage to 77-73.
The lead continued in the third end as well, with India maintaining a 3 point advantage at 113-110. In the final end, the Indian pair had already done enough to secure the gold medal, finishing with 151 points against Indonesia's 148.
Toman Kumar recorded a sensational average arrow score of 9.63, while Sheetal Devi averaged 9.25. For Indonesia, Ken Swagumilang averaged 9.63 and Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly recorded 8.88.
End-wise Scoreline
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End
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India
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Indonesia
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End 1
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38
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37
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End 2
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77
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73
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End 3
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113
|
110
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End 4
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151
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148
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Final Score
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151
|
148
Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar: Key Details and Pair Profile
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Detail
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Information
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Sport
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Para-archery
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Discipline
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Compound Mixed Team
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Country
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India
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Asian Para Games 2026 result
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Gold medal
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Final score
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India 151–148 Indonesia
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Qualification world record
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1,402 points
Background and Rankings
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Profile Attribute
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Sheetal Devi
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Toman Kumar
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Background
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Indian para-archer who shoots using her feet and legs
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Former CRPF commando who lost his left leg in an IED blast
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World Ranking
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World No. 1
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World No. 1
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Major Achievements
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World Champion 2025, Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist; 2 gold medals and 1 silver at the 2023 Asian Para Games
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2025 World Champion; 2026 World Archery Para Series individual and mixed team gold medallist
Major Achievements as a Pair
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Asian Para Games 2026 gold: Defeated Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 in the compound mixed team final.
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World record: The duo scored 1,402 points in the mixed team qualification round, surpassing the previous world record of 1,400 points.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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