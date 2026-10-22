NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 NRI Quota Eligible Candidates List Released Online
NEET PG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the official list of candidates approved for category conversion to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling at mcc.nic.in. Only shortlisted applicants on this verified list are eligible to participate in choice filling for NRI quota seats across Deemed and Central Universities. Non-verified candidates will automatically default to their original general category for seat allotment. Shortlisted candidates must log in to lock their preferred specializations and institutions before the choice-locking deadline. Allotted candidates must produce original NRI sponsorship documents during physical institute reporting to finalize their admissions.
NEET PG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who are eligible for nationality conversion through NRI quota for NEET PG 2026 Counselling round 1. Students who have filled out their application form along with all the necessary documents such as passport copies, relationship affidavits, and sponsor declarations to get their candidature converted from Indian category or any other category to NRI category can verify their eligibility on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Those candidates whose names and roll numbers have been listed in this particular list only shall be considered as NRI candidates for this particular counselling session. Verified candidates are eligible to apply for the choice filling and locking for NRI quota in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and participating State medical colleges across India. Those candidates who do not have their name enlisted in the verified NRI category pool would automatically become eligible for general category seat allotment. Shortlisted candidates are advised to log on to the candidate portal and lock their choice of specialization and institutes.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 NRI Eligible Candidates List Complete PDF
Complete list of candidates eligible as per NRI quota of NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 as per PDF file has been published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. Candidates having sponsorship papers, passport, and relationship affidavits submitted can verify their eligibility with the help of their 11-digit roll number. Only those candidates will be eligible to choose NRI seats in Deemed and Central Universities who have been approved by this list. Those not approved in this list will be considered general candidates.
NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights of NRI Conversion & Round 1 Schedule
Below are the key highlights related to the NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 NRI Quota Eligible Candidates:
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) / DGHS
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Quota Type
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Non-Resident Indian (NRI) State/Deemed Seats
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Eligible Candidates List Status
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Released (Round 1)
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Official Portal
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Choice Filling Window
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Open for NRI Quota seats following list declaration
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Seat Allotment Basis
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NEET PG AIR, NRI verification status, and locked choices
How to Check the NEET PG Round 1 NRI Eligible Candidates List
To check the list for the NEET PG Round 1 NRI Eligible Candidates List follow the steps given below:
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Go to Official Site: Visit the website at http://www.mcc.nic.in, then click on PG Medical Counselling.
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Find Notification Link: Find the notification link named “List of Eligible NRI Candidates for PG Round 1” in News & Events.
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Download & Use Ctrl + F: Open the PDF and use the shortcut key Ctrl + F to find your NEET PG Roll Number / Name.
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Check Category Status: Check whether your status is mentioned as “Eligible” under the NRI category for Round 1 choice filling.
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Start Choice Filling: Candidates who have found themselves eligible can login to the candidate portal to lock preferences for NRI seats in Deemed/Central Universities.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.