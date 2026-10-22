NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 NRI Quota Eligible Candidates List Released Online

NEET PG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who are eligible for nationality conversion through NRI quota for NEET PG 2026 Counselling round 1. Students who have filled out their application form along with all the necessary documents such as passport copies, relationship affidavits, and sponsor declarations to get their candidature converted from Indian category or any other category to NRI category can verify their eligibility on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Those candidates whose names and roll numbers have been listed in this particular list only shall be considered as NRI candidates for this particular counselling session. Verified candidates are eligible to apply for the choice filling and locking for NRI quota in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and participating State medical colleges across India. Those candidates who do not have their name enlisted in the verified NRI category pool would automatically become eligible for general category seat allotment. Shortlisted candidates are advised to log on to the candidate portal and lock their choice of specialization and institutes.