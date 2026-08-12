Flag Code of India Rules for Students: How to Display, Fold, and Dispose of the Tiranga Correctly

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of our country’s freedom and it is an honour for every citizen of the nation. That is why every student in the country should know how to treat it with respect. There are certain rules and regulations that are mentioned in the Flag Code of India which tells about how to handle the Indian Flag. The most important thing is that the National Flag of India should never be used in a careless manner or in a way that harms its dignity. Here is everything you need to know about how students can display the flag, fold it, store it, and dispose of it correctly. What is the Flag Code of India? The Flag Code of India is a complete set of rules that informs about using and displaying the National Flag. They were put into effect on 26 January 2002 and have been revised a few times as well.

These amendments now allow Indian Flags made of polyester and machine-made cloth. Earlier it was just hand-spun khadi.

The rules mentioned in the Flag Code of India apply to everyone including citizens, students, schools, private organisations, and government institutions. How Should Students Display the Indian National Flag? There are simple rules that students need to follow when they are displaying the National Flag of India. When the flag is displayed horizontally, the saffron band of it must be on top. When it is shown vertically then the saffron band should be on the right side. Further, the flag of India should always be placed in a position of honour and it should never touch the ground, the floor, or water. It should never be displayed upside down and it should always be clean and in good condition before students plan to display it. How Should the Indian Flag Be Folded? The Flag Code does not mention one fixed folding method. But there are simple principles that must be followed:

Step 1: Keep the Flag Clean and Flat: One needs to place the flag on a clean surface and make sure that it does not touch the ground. Step 2: Fold it Carefully: Fold the flag neatly. One must not crumple it or pull it in a way that can damage the cloth. Step 3: Store it Respectfully: Once the flag is folded it should be kept in a clean place. What Should You Do if the Flag Gets Damaged? According to the Flag Code if a flag is damaged or soiled then it should not be displayed. This rule is very clear and students need to remember it before they are going to display the flag. A damaged or soiled flag should not be thrown in the garbage or left lying in a public place. Instead, it needs to be disposed of in private while ensuring that its dignity remains intact. How Should a Damaged Indian Flag Be Disposed Of?