UGC NET & CSIR NET Dec 2026 See Over 2.19 Lakh Applications; Registration Closes Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA), body responsible for conducting the UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET examinations have released the number of applications received for both of these examinations. As per NTA, total 2.19 lakh applications have been received so far, out of which 1,86,301 have been received for UGC NET and 32,660 for CSIR NET. The registrations are underway for both the exams and the candidates who are planning to appear for any one of them should apply before the last date. The last date of application for UGC NET December 2026 is 28 October 2026 and for CSIR NET is 05 November 2026.

The NTA provides a great opportunity for the candidates to make a career in research or teaching through the UGC NET & CSIR NET exams. The UGC NET and CSIR NET exam is conducted at the national level to determine the eligibility of the candidates for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.