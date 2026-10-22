UGC NET & CSIR NET Dec 2026 See Over 2.19 Lakh Applications; Registration Closes Soon
The NTA has released the total number of registrations made for the UGC NET and CSIR NET December 2026 session. As of now, around 2.19 lakh applications have been received for both the examinations. Check this article for more details.
Key Points
- NTA released application numbers for UGC NET & CSIR NET Dec 2026 exams.
- Total 2.19 lakh applications received: 1,86,301 for UGC NET, 32,660 for CSIR NET.
- UGC NET Dec 2026 application deadline is Oct 28, 2026; CSIR NET is Nov 05, 2026.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), body responsible for conducting the UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET examinations have released the number of applications received for both of these examinations. As per NTA, total 2.19 lakh applications have been received so far, out of which 1,86,301 have been received for UGC NET and 32,660 for CSIR NET. The registrations are underway for both the exams and the candidates who are planning to appear for any one of them should apply before the last date. The last date of application for UGC NET December 2026 is 28 October 2026 and for CSIR NET is 05 November 2026.
The NTA provides a great opportunity for the candidates to make a career in research or teaching through the UGC NET & CSIR NET exams. The UGC NET and CSIR NET exam is conducted at the national level to determine the eligibility of the candidates for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.
Around 2.19 Lakh Aspirants Have Registered! Are You In? Registrations for UGC-NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET (December 2026) are in full swing: Current Registration: UGC-NET: 1,86,301 Joint CSIR-UGC NET: 32,660 Complete your application early to avoid delays. Need Help with Your Application? UGC-NET Helpdesk: ugcnet@nta.ac.in CSIR-NET Helpdesk: csirnet@nta.ac.in Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 Visit: https://t.co/n31bnScKzT https://t.co/w2ItqQo1ZO https://t.co/qjlxb2UR60 #NTA #UGCNET #CSIRNET #NTAUpdate #UGCNET2026 #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET #UGCNETDecember2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 22, 2026
UGC NET & CSIR NET December 2026 Highlights
The NTA conducts the UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC NET examinations for determining the eligibility of the test-takers for the award of JRF, PhD, and Assistant Professorship. The application process is underway, check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET & CSIR NET
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Session
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December
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UGC NET Application Dates
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08 October to 28 October 2026
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CSIR NET Application Dates
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07 October to 05 November 2026
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in
How many Registrations for UGC NET December 2026?
As per the official information from NTA, till date 1,86,301 applications have been received for the UGC NET December 2026. The number is expected to go beyond 2 lakh applications. The candidates who are planning to appear for the UGC NET December exam can apply through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 28 October 2026.
How many Registrations for CSIR NET December 2026?
The information available from NTA mentions that as of now, 32,660 applications have been received for Joint CSIR NET December 2026. This is very less as compared to the UGC NET, but, one must also consider that there are few limited seats available for the research positions through CSIR NET and therefore, not many candidates apply in every cycle. The candidates can apply till 05 November 2026 for CSIR NET December session through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.