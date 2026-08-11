What is the Correct Ratio of the Indian National Flag? Know the Flag Code Rules
The Indian Tricolour has a fixed proportion and design. Know its 3:2 ratio and the rules for displaying the national flag.
The National Flag of India also known as the Tiranga in Hindi is one of the most respected symbols of our country. The flag is not just a piece of cloth but a symbol of national unity and pride.
The design, colours and size of the National Flag of India are all fixed by official rules. This simply means that anyone who makes or uses the flag must follow these rules with care.
The correct length to width ratio of the Indian National Flag is 3:2 which is mentioned in the Flag Code of India, which also explains how the flag should look along with the materials that can be used to make the flag and how it should be displayed.
What is the Length to Width Ratio of the Indian Flag?
The official ratio of the Indian National Flag is 3:2. This means that the length of the flag is always three parts and the width which is also called the height is always two parts. As per the Flag Code of India, the National Flag shall be rectangular in shape.
For example if the length of the flag is 150 cm then the width will be 100 cm. So no matter how big or small the flag is, this ratio always stays the same.
What Does the Indian Flag Look Like?
The Indian flag has a simple but meaningful design.
-
The top band is of saffron colour.
-
The middle band is of white colour.
-
The bottom band is of green colour.
-
All three bands have an equal width.
-
In the centre of the white band, there is a wheel which is called the Ashoka Chakra. It is navy blue in colour and has 24 spokes.
What Are the Official Dimensions of the Indian Flag?
The Flag Code allows the flag to be made in different sizes, however the ratio of 3:2 must be maintained. As per the Flag Code, there are 9 standard sizes of the flag in millimetres:
|
Length (mm)
|
Width (mm)
|
6300
|
4200
|
3600
|
2400
|
2700
|
1800
|
1800
|
1200
|
1350
|
900
|
900
|
600
|
450
|
300
|
225
|
150
|
150
|
100
As per the Flag Code of India, the flags of 450x300mm size are intended for aircrafts on VVIP flights. 225x150mm size is for motor cars and 150x100mm is the size for table flags.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.