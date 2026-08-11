What is the Correct Ratio of the Indian National Flag? Know the Flag Code Rules

The National Flag of India also known as the Tiranga in Hindi is one of the most respected symbols of our country. The flag is not just a piece of cloth but a symbol of national unity and pride.

The design, colours and size of the National Flag of India are all fixed by official rules. This simply means that anyone who makes or uses the flag must follow these rules with care.

The correct length to width ratio of the Indian National Flag is 3:2 which is mentioned in the Flag Code of India, which also explains how the flag should look along with the materials that can be used to make the flag and how it should be displayed.

What is the Length to Width Ratio of the Indian Flag?

The official ratio of the Indian National Flag is 3:2. This means that the length of the flag is always three parts and the width which is also called the height is always two parts. As per the Flag Code of India, the National Flag shall be rectangular in shape.