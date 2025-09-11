It's easy to think that Neptune is the coldest planet in the solar system because it is the farthest from the Sun. Astronomers have been puzzled for years by the fact that Uranus is the coldest planet. Uranus has the lowest recorded atmospheric temperature of any planet, even though it orbits a billion miles closer to the Sun than Neptune. This intriguing mystery reveals that distance isn't the only factor that influences a planet's temperature. There are a lot of different factors at work, including internal heat, the components of the atmosphere, and the way the planet moves. This article will explain more about why Uranus is the coldest planet and rank the other cold planets in the solar system.
Which is the Coldest Planet in the Solar System?
Uranus is the coldest planet in our Solar System. Neptune is farther from the Sun than Uranus, but Uranus holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded, which was -224.2 degrees Celsius (-371.56 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1986 by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft. The tropopause, a layer of Uranus's atmosphere, was where this measurement was taken. It is the coldest place ever measured on a planet. This surprising fact goes against the common belief that distance is the only thing that affects a planet's temperature.
Why is Uranus the Coldest Planet?
So, what makes Uranus the coldest planet? Scientists believe that its unusual past and unique features are the key. A lot of people think that a big crash early in the planet's formation knocked it over. This terrible impact may have caused a lot of its primordial heat, which is the heat that was left over from its formation, to "leak" into space. Uranus doesn't give off much internal heat, unlike other gas giants like Jupiter and Neptune. The main reason it's a billion miles closer to the Sun than Neptune but still much colder is that it doesn't have any internal heat and has an unusual axial tilt.
List of Other Cold Planets in the Solar System
While Uranus takes the top spot, other planets in our solar system also experience extremely cold temperatures. The following table ranks them based on their lowest recorded temperatures, and now also includes their position from the Sun.
|
Rank
|
Planet
|
Lowest Recorded Temperature
|
Highest Recorded Temperature
|
Position from the Sun
|
1
|
Uranus
|
-224.2°C (-371.56°F)
|
-193°C (-315°F)
|
7th
|
2
|
Neptune
|
-218°C (-360°F)
|
-201°C (-331°F)
|
8th
|
3
|
Saturn
|
-178°C (-288°F)
|
-150°C (-238°F)
|
6th
|
4
|
Jupiter
|
-145°C (-234°F)
|
-108°C (-162°F)
|
5th
|
5
|
Mars
|
-153°C (-243°F)
|
20°C (68°F)
|
4th
In conclusion, Uranus is the coldest planet in the solar system, which is surprising because most people think Neptune is the coldest. This shows that a planet's temperature isn't just determined by how far away it is from the sun; it's also affected by its internal makeup, the way the atmosphere works, and its cosmic history. This one-of-a-kind ice giant is still the subject of a lot of scientific research.
