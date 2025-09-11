It's easy to think that Neptune is the coldest planet in the solar system because it is the farthest from the Sun. Astronomers have been puzzled for years by the fact that Uranus is the coldest planet. Uranus has the lowest recorded atmospheric temperature of any planet, even though it orbits a billion miles closer to the Sun than Neptune. This intriguing mystery reveals that distance isn't the only factor that influences a planet's temperature. There are a lot of different factors at work, including internal heat, the components of the atmosphere, and the way the planet moves. This article will explain more about why Uranus is the coldest planet and rank the other cold planets in the solar system.

Which is the Coldest Planet in the Solar System?

Uranus is the coldest planet in our Solar System. Neptune is farther from the Sun than Uranus, but Uranus holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded, which was -224.2 degrees Celsius (-371.56 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1986 by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft. The tropopause, a layer of Uranus's atmosphere, was where this measurement was taken. It is the coldest place ever measured on a planet. This surprising fact goes against the common belief that distance is the only thing that affects a planet's temperature.