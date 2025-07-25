Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 Last Date to Apply 26 July: Apply at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has already started for the academic year 2025–26. Students who passed the NEET 2025 exam can now take part in the counselling. The counselling is being conducted online on the official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is July 26, 2025.

To join this counselling, students must first register online. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) is handling the entire counselling process. It is only for students who scored well in NEET 2025. NEET 2025 was held on May 4, and the results were declared on June 14, 2025.

Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling is being done for 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses in Jharkhand. Students can select colleges, lock their choices, and get their documents verified, all online. This year, there is a separate counselling website for admissions to Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital in Bishrampur, Palamu.