Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 Last Date to Apply 26 July: Apply at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has already started for the academic year 2025–26. Students who passed the NEET 2025 exam can now take part in the counselling. The counselling is being conducted online on the official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is July 26, 2025.
To join this counselling, students must first register online. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) is handling the entire counselling process. It is only for students who scored well in NEET 2025. NEET 2025 was held on May 4, and the results were declared on June 14, 2025.
Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling is being done for 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses in Jharkhand. Students can select colleges, lock their choices, and get their documents verified, all online. This year, there is a separate counselling website for admissions to Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital in Bishrampur, Palamu.
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has started for students who passed the NEET 2025 exam. The counselling is being done online for MBBS and BDS seats in Jharkhand. Check the important dates below
|
Dates
|
Event
|
16 Jul – 26 Jul 2025
|
Application Process (ONGOING)
|
29 Jul 2025
|
Merit List Released
|
30 Jul – 04 Aug 2025
|
Round 1: Registration & Choice Filling
|
06 Aug – 12 Aug 2025
|
Round 1: Seat Allotment & Provisional Letter Download
|
07 Aug – 12 Aug 2025
|
Round 1: Document Verification & Admission
|
11 Aug – 16 Aug 2025
|
Round 2: New Registration
|
18 Aug 2025
|
Round 2: Merit List
|
19 Aug 2025
|
Round 2: Seat Matrix
|
19 Aug – 27 Aug 2025
|
Round 2: Choice Filling
|
27 Aug 2025
|
Round 2: Seat Allotment
|
29 Aug – 04 Sep 2025
|
Round 2: Provisional Allotment Letter
|
30 Aug – 04 Sep 2025
|
Round 2: Document Verification
|
01 Sep – 06 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: New Registration
|
08 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: Merit List
|
09 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: Seat Matrix
|
09 Sep – 16 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: Choice Filling
|
17 Sep – 22 Sep 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: New Registration
|
18 Sep – 23 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: Seat Allotment Letter
|
19 Sep – 23 Sep 2025
|
Round 3: Document Verification
|
24 Sep 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: Merit List
|
25 Sep 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: Seat Matrix
|
25 Sep – 27 Sep 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: Choice Filling
|
29 Sep – 03 Oct 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: Seat Allotment Letter
|
30 Sep – 03 Oct 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round: Document Verification
How to Apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025?
Students can check the following steps to apply for the Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025:
-
Go to the JCECEB official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in.
-
Use a valid email ID and mobile number to complete the registration process.
-
After registration, fill out the Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling application form with all required details.
-
Submit the counselling fee online to complete your application.
If the counselling fee is not paid, your application will be rejected and you won't be allowed to take part in the counselling.
