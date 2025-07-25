Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 Last Date to Apply 26 July: Apply at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has started online for MBBS and BDS admissions under 85% state quota. Eligible candidates who cleared NEET 2025 can apply at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in until July 26, 2025. The process includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, and document verification. A separate portal is available for Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Jul 25, 2025
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 Last Date to Apply is 26th July
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has already started for the academic year 2025–26. Students who passed the NEET 2025 exam can now take part in the counselling. The counselling is being conducted online on the official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is July 26, 2025.

To join this counselling, students must first register online. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) is handling the entire counselling process. It is only for students who scored well in NEET 2025. NEET 2025 was held on May 4, and the results were declared on June 14, 2025.

Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling is being done for 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses in Jharkhand. Students can select colleges, lock their choices, and get their documents verified, all online. This year, there is a separate counselling website for admissions to Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital in Bishrampur, Palamu.

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 has started for students who passed the NEET 2025 exam. The counselling is being done online for MBBS and BDS seats in Jharkhand. Check the important dates below 

Dates

Event

16 Jul – 26 Jul 2025

Application Process (ONGOING)

29 Jul 2025

Merit List Released

30 Jul – 04 Aug 2025

Round 1: Registration & Choice Filling

06 Aug – 12 Aug 2025

Round 1: Seat Allotment & Provisional Letter Download

07 Aug – 12 Aug 2025

Round 1: Document Verification & Admission

11 Aug – 16 Aug 2025

Round 2: New Registration

18 Aug 2025

Round 2: Merit List

19 Aug 2025

Round 2: Seat Matrix

19 Aug – 27 Aug 2025

Round 2: Choice Filling

27 Aug 2025

Round 2: Seat Allotment

29 Aug – 04 Sep 2025

Round 2: Provisional Allotment Letter

30 Aug – 04 Sep 2025

Round 2: Document Verification

01 Sep – 06 Sep 2025

Round 3: New Registration

08 Sep 2025

Round 3: Merit List

09 Sep 2025

Round 3: Seat Matrix

09 Sep – 16 Sep 2025

Round 3: Choice Filling

17 Sep – 22 Sep 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: New Registration

18 Sep – 23 Sep 2025

Round 3: Seat Allotment Letter

19 Sep – 23 Sep 2025

Round 3: Document Verification

24 Sep 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: Merit List

25 Sep 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: Seat Matrix

25 Sep – 27 Sep 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: Choice Filling

29 Sep – 03 Oct 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: Seat Allotment Letter

30 Sep – 03 Oct 2025

Stray Vacancy Round: Document Verification

How to Apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025?

Students can check the following steps to apply for the Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025:

  • Go to the JCECEB official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in.

  • Use a valid email ID and mobile number to complete the registration process.

  • After registration, fill out the Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling application form with all required details.

  • Submit the counselling fee online to complete your application.

If the counselling fee is not paid, your application will be rejected and you won't be allowed to take part in the counselling.

