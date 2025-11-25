OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT for 300 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date Eligibility and More

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
By Mohd Salman
Nov 25, 2025, 12:52 IST

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: OICL has released 300 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies 2025, including 285 Generalists and 15 Hindi Officers. Online applications will be accepted between December 1 and 15, 2025, with the Tier 1 exam scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026. Detailed notification will be available at orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice
OICL AO Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 300 Administrative Officers (AOs) Vacancy 2025. The OICL AO Vacancy 2025 short notice has been released for 285 generalists and 15 Hindi Officers.
As per the short notice released for OICL AO Recruitment 2205, the online applications will start from December 1, 2025 and the last date to apply online is December 15, 2025. The detailed notification pdf will get released on December 1, 2025 on the official website of OICL, orientalinsurance.org.in.

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Short Notice

OICL has released the short notice for the recruitment of 300 Administrative Officer for Generalist and Hindi Officer. The detailed notification pdf will get released on the official website from December 1, 2025 onwards from orientalinsurance.org.in. The online application process will start on December 1, 2025. Check the OICL AO Recruitment 2025 short notice below.

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Overview

The OICL AO Recruitment 2025 short notice was released on November 25, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 300 vacant positions. Check the table below for OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Sclae 1)

Vacancies

300

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Interview

Official Website

orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The OICL AO Recruitment 2025 with short notice has been released. The detailed notification pdf will be released on August 1, 2025 at orientalinsurance.org.in. Check the table below for OICL AO Recruitment 2025 important dates.

Activity

Timeline

Notification Release Date

December 1, 2025

Online registration, including Edit/Modification of Application

December 1 to December 15, 2025

Online Examination - Tier 1

January 10, 2026

Online Examination - Tier 2

February 28, 2025

Interview

To be notified later

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
