WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Soon For Various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check Details

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to recruit a total of 8,477 various Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching posts across the state. The Commission has just concluded the online application process for these posts and now it will conduct the WBSSC Group C and D written exam soon, as per the selection process released. The Commission will release the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for this major recruitment drive launched across the state will have to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.westbengalssc.com.
WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Link
The WBSSC has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 8,477 various Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching posts. The admit card for the written exam for these posts will be released soon which will provide you with all the crucial details including exam date , reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025
Direct Link(Active Soon)
WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier the WBSSC has released the notification to recruit 8,477 candidates for Group C (Clerk) and Group D positions. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)
|Post Name
|Group C (Clerk) and D Non-teaching
|Total Vacancies
|8,477
|Admit Card status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://www.westbengalssc.com
How to Download WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025?
Once released, candidates can download the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below.
Step 1:Visit the website of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) -https://www.westbengalssc.com
Step 2: Click on the hall ticket download link for Group C and D posts on the home page.
Step 3: Now use your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: You will get the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save the Admit Card for future reference.
Step 6: Carry the hall ticket with a crucial photo Identity card and other details at the exam venue.
