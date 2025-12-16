WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Soon For Various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check Details

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to recruit a total of 8,477 various Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching posts across the state. The Commission has just concluded the online application process for these posts and now it will conduct the WBSSC Group C and D written exam soon, as per the selection process released. The Commission will release the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for this major recruitment drive launched across the state will have to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Link

