WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Soon For Various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check Details

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Dec 16, 2025, 11:05 IST

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will soon upload the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 download link for various Group C and D posts. The WBSSC Group C and D Exam 2025 is to be held for 8478  various Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching posts across the state.  Check all details here. 

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Link

The WBSSC has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 8,477  various Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching posts. The admit card for the written exam for these posts will be released soon which will provide you with all the crucial details including exam date , reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025

Direct Link(Active Soon)

WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier the WBSSC has released the notification to recruit 8,477 candidates for Group C (Clerk) and Group D positions. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) 
Post Name Group C (Clerk) and D Non-teaching 
Total Vacancies 8,477
Admit Card status Soon
Official Website https://www.westbengalssc.com

How to Download WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025?

Once released, candidates can download the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below.

Step 1:Visit the website of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) -https://www.westbengalssc.com
Step 2: Click on the hall ticket download link for Group C and D posts on the home page.
Step 3: Now use your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: You will get the WBSSC Group C and D Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save the Admit Card for future reference.
Step 6: Carry the hall ticket with a crucial photo Identity card and other details at the exam venue.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

