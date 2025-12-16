CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the details regarding the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus for the Academic Session 2025–26. This revised syllabus outlines the specific topics and units that have been removed or rationalized from the curriculum for the current academic year. Students preparing for the 2026 board examinations in Accountancy must be aware of these deletions to focus their study efforts effectively on the prescribed content. This rationalization of the syllabus is intended to ease the academic load on students and align the curriculum with current educational goals, ensuring that only the most relevant and core concpts are covered. The official document detailing these changes is a crucial resource for both students and educators.
The table below gives a clear overview of the chapters and page numbers for which content has been dropped. It is advised to students to follow the latest syllabus for the upcoming exams, as it will help them to score well and also lead towards better learning.
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts
|
Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation
|
1–60
|
Full Chapter
|
Accountancy—Computer Accounting System
|
Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting
|
125–150
|
Full Chapter
|
Accountancy—Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements
|
No changes
Effective and exam-oriented preparation for the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board examination necessitates a clear understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26. Students are advised to concentrate solely on the chapters and topics specified in the most recent CBSE curriculum. Adhering to the revised syllabus will help students avoid confusion, reduce unnecessary study pressure, facilitate better revision planning, strengthen core concepts, and ultimately enhance their performance.
