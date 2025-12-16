CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the details regarding the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus for the Academic Session 2025–26. This revised syllabus outlines the specific topics and units that have been removed or rationalized from the curriculum for the current academic year. Students preparing for the 2026 board examinations in Accountancy must be aware of these deletions to focus their study efforts effectively on the prescribed content. This rationalization of the syllabus is intended to ease the academic load on students and align the curriculum with current educational goals, ensuring that only the most relevant and core concpts are covered. The official document detailing these changes is a crucial resource for both students and educators.