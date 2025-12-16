RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

Dec 16, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a revised Accountancy Syllabus for Class 12 for the 2025–26 academic session. This update includes the deletion of certain chapters and topics to reduce the academic burden and enhance a focus on core conceptual understanding. Students should strictly follow this revised syllabus, as it will be the definitive guide for all board examination questions. Further details are provided below.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the details regarding the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus for the Academic Session 2025–26. This revised syllabus outlines the specific topics and units that have been removed or rationalized from the curriculum for the current academic year. Students preparing for the 2026 board examinations in Accountancy must be aware of these deletions to focus their study efforts effectively on the prescribed content. This rationalization of the syllabus is intended to ease the academic load on students and align the curriculum with current educational goals, ensuring that only the most relevant and core concpts are covered. The official document detailing these changes is a crucial resource for both students and educators.

The table below gives a clear overview of the chapters and page numbers for which content has been dropped. It is advised to students to follow the latest syllabus for the upcoming exams, as it will help them to score well and also lead towards better learning. 

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts

Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation

1–60

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Computer Accounting System

Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting

125–150

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements

No changes

Effective and exam-oriented preparation for the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board examination necessitates a clear understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26. Students are advised to concentrate solely on the chapters and topics specified in the most recent CBSE curriculum. Adhering to the revised syllabus will help students avoid confusion, reduce unnecessary study pressure, facilitate better revision planning, strengthen core concepts, and ultimately enhance their performance.

