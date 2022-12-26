Boxing Day 2022: What is Boxing Day and why it is celebrated?

Boxing Day 2022: Boxing Day, which falls on the second day of the Christmas season, is a holiday observed after Christmas (26 December). Boxing Day, also referred to as "Shopping Day," is a long-standing custom observed in England and other former British Empire territories.

Why is Boxing Day celebrated?

Boxing Day has a long history that began in the 19th century. On Boxing Day, as in earlier times, alms were given to those in need. When workers had to work on Christmas Day, they were given boxes filled with gifts, bonuses, and leftover food from their employers and allowed to visit their families the following day.

However, after initially being a British custom, it has been acknowledged as an official bank or public holiday in other nations since 1871.

Saint Stephen's Day, a Catholic holiday, falls on the same day as Boxing Day. Saint Stephens was a patron of horses. Events like Rugby, Horse Races, and other sports are organized in some parts of Europe, including several regions of Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, and Ireland to celebrate this day.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is far from being a sporting event, despite the perception that it is. The origins of Boxing Day can be traced to charitable giving, endowments, and funds. Additionally, it has a variety of rituals and traditions associated with it across various nations.

The name has something to do with charity campaigns. Churches typically place money collection boxes for the needy on Boxing Day or the day following Christmas. Another theory holds that it was a day off for wealthy people's servants, as well as a day when their employers gave them a special Christmas box. On Boxing Day, a Christmas box would also be given to the servants' families.

Many rural residents also go fox-hunting on Boxing Day, which is frequently followed or preceded by a warm beverage at the neighborhood pub. If it is necessary to ensure that the associated public holiday or bank holiday falls on a weekday, it may be held on December 28.

The Boxing Day Test is another one of these occasions. It is a cricket Test match between the Australian cricket team and a rival national team that is touring Australia during the southern summer, and it is being played in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. It is a yearly event that gets underway on Boxing Day (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

FYI, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and earthquake happened the day after Christmas and are therefore also known as "the Boxing Day Tsunami."

