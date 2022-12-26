Veer Bal Diwas 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration & More

Veer Bal Diwas 2022: December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas in India for the very first time. On the day of the, on 9th January 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji this year announced that ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s son Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

Tomorrow from 12:30 pm onwards...



Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi



Listen to it live on FM Gold, Indraprastha, AIR Live News24x7 & https://t.co/KzuPENaIjb pic.twitter.com/UllffluKoy — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) December 25, 2022

But do you why Veer Diwas is celebrated and what is its significance and history? No then, do not take any pause.

History

In honor of the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the Indian government has decided to observe December 26 as "Veer Baal Diwas."

Significance

In honour of the "Sahibzades," the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the final Sikh guru, "Veer Baal Diwas" is observed. The date was chosen even though all four were martyred because it was the day commemorated as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who was killed by Mughal forces in Sirhind (Punjab) at the tender ages of six and nine.

The Story of Sacrifice and Martyrdom

Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Shahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh are the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh guru. Anandpur Sahib Fort was the starting point of the conflict. Guruji and his army were attacked by the Mughal Army. The family was split up after a protracted battle on the Sarsa River's bank.

The Sahibzaade was asked by Nawabs to convert to Islam, but they refused and affirmed their love for it. When the emperor ordered it, they were immediately buried between the walls.

Veer Bal Diwas 2022 Celebration

At a historic event honoring "Veer Bal Diwas," Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will attend a "Shabad Kirtan" led by about 300 Baal Kirtanis during the program. On this historic occasion, the prime minister will also signal the start of a march-past by about 3,000 kids in Delhi.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a historic programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi at 12:30 PM



• During event PM Modi to attend a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis pic.twitter.com/2medPgzjY6 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 25, 2022

In order to inform and educate the populace, particularly young children, about the tale of the heroic bravery of the Sahibzades, the government is putting together interactive and participatory programs all across the nation. Essay writing contests, quiz contests, and other events will be planned in schools and colleges all across the nation as part of this project. Public locations such as airports, gas stations, and train stations will host digital exhibitions. There will be events planned all over the nation where dignitaries will recount the struggles and sacrifices of the Sahibzades.

Check other important days and dates of December.