Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Timings, Significance, Wishes, Messages Quotes, and more on Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or Prakash Parv 2022: It is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and this year it falls on 9 January. He was the tenth Guru out of total ten Sikh Gurus. On 22 December 1666, he was born in Patna, Bihar as per the Julian calendar. Gregorian calendar replaced the Julian calendar.

As per Gregorian Calendar, Guru Gobind Singh was born on 1 January 1667. And as per the Hindu Calendar, he was born on Saptami, Paush, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat.

This auspicious occasion is also known as Prakash Parv. On this day, devotees from across the world send best wishes to another and also follow the teachings and the path of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date and Timings

This year it falls on 9 January. It is observed in honour of the great warrior, poet, philosopher, and spiritual master.

As per Drik Panchang;

Saptami Tithi Begins - 12:12 AM on 8 Jan 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 12:38 AM on 9 Jan 2022

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Significance

He was known as the great warrior. He focuses and taught the oneness of the creator and the fundamental brotherhood and sisterhood of all. He told that there was no difference between people based on caste, creed, gender, or nationality. His simple philosophy rested on recognising the fundamental Divinity of all people.

He is also popular for opposing Mughal rule in India and leading a fight against the tyranny of the rulers. His bravery is appreciated, admired, and cherished; his nobility esteemed, and his goodness profoundly revered.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. May the name of Waheguru warm your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab!

2. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth.

3. Wishing you all a truly blessed and spiritually fulfilling Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

4. Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday!

5. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

6. May the spiritual blessings of Guru Gobind Singh ji illuminate your way. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

7. May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion to all fellow beings. Let’s make our land a happy and peaceful place to live in.

8. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be there in whatever you do.

9. May we all continue spreading the values of peace and harmony, Guru Gobind Singh Ji taught us. Wishing you a very happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

10. May Wahe Guru fulfil all your dreams and blesses you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Enlightening Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh Ji

1. "I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil... the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots."

2. "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within."

3. Sach kahon sun leho sabai jin prem kio tin hee prabh paio

"I’lI tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realize the Lord."

4. Har aan kas ki o rastbaazi kunad Rahim-e bar o rehmsaazi kunad

"Those who follow the path of truth in their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted his compassion."

5. "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”

6. "In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear."

7. "Blessed, blessed is the True Guru, who has given the supreme gift of the Name of the Lord."

8. "The Lord Himself reveals the Path, He Himself is the Doer of deeds."

9. "Meeting the True Guru, hunger departs, hunger does not depart by wearing the robes of a beggar."

10. "I fall at the feet of those who meditate on the Truest of the True."

11. "Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck."

12. "Those who worship and adore the Lord through the Guru's Word forget all their pain and suffering."

13. "He who trusts, however, in an oath on God, His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path."

14. "I am a sacrifice to the Guru, who has totally cured me of the fatal disease of egotism. Glorious and great are the virtues of the Guru, who has eradicated evil, and instructed me in virtue."

15. "In the City of Death, there is pitch darkness and huge clouds of dust, neither sister nor brother is there. This body is frail, old age is overtaking it."

