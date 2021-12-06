DR. BR Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: 25 Inspirational and Famous quotes by the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution

DR. BR Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: He died on December 6, 1956. This year his 65th death anniversary is observed and is also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Read here, some inspirational and famous quotes by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee and a leader of the Dalit and minority rights movement in India. He also served as the first Law Minister of Independent India.

He was also the first untouchable to have entered Elphinstone College which was affiliated with the University of Bombay. Throughout his life, he worked for the upliftment of the Dalit community. In 1936, he published the book Annihilation of Caste which describes the caste system and Hindu orthodox religious leaders.

In the same year, he also formed the Independent Labour Party. He was converted to Buddhism in 1956. In 1990, he was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

25 Inspirational and Famous quotes by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

1. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

2. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

3. "Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

4. "Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act."

5. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

6. "We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle."

7. “Life should be great rather than long.”

8. “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

9. “Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers,

but by relentless struggle.... Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.”

10. “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

11. “The teachings of Buddha are eternal, but even then Buddha did not proclaim them to be infallible."

12. “Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

13. “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

14. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

15. "Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self."

16. "Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence."

17. "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."

18. "Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men."

19. "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help!"

20. "If you study carefully, you will see that Buddhism is based on reason. There is an element of flexibility inherent in it, which is not found in any other religion.”

21. “It is not enough to be electors only.

It is necessary to be law-makers;

otherwise, those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”

22. “Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

23. "When is enthusiasm created?

When one breath an atmosphere where one is sure of getting the legitimate reward for one's labour, only then one feels enriched by enthusiasm and inspiration.”

24. “A bitter thing cannot be made sweet.

The taste of anything can be changed.

But poison cannot be changed into nectar.”

25. “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”